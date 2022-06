Retired deputy is Republican nominee for Lake County sheriff

CROWN POINT — A former Lake County sheriff's deputy has been selected by the county's Republican Party to challenge Democratic Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. at the Nov. 8 general election.

Dave Crane, of Cedar Lake, filed the necessary paperwork to get on the general election ballot Tuesday after no other Republican sought the party's nomination for sheriff in the May 3 GOP primary.

The 17-year sheriff's deputy, who claims he was forced to retire in 2015 by Democratic former Sheriff John Buncich after sustaining on-the-job injuries, said his goal is to restore credibility to the sheriff's office following Buncich's 2017 convictions for wire fraud and bribery, and Martinez's pending trial for felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

"I wasn't ready to leave the job. I'm third-generation law enforcement. And I feel that this community deserves better," Crane said. "The last two sheriffs have had criminal episodes and have not served this community properly."

Crane said that if he's elected sheriff a top priority will be bolstering security at every elementary, middle and high school in Lake County by stationing a trained and armed military veteran, retired police officer or professionally qualified civilian in each building to deter or halt a potential mass shooting.

"Our children need to be protected, and the only way we're going to do that is to put an armed professional in these schools that can handle a threat until emergency services can get there," Crane said.

In addition, Crane hopes to establish a civilian review committee to review and answer all police complaints prior to disciplinary action by the sheriff's merit board.

"My civil rights were violated by this county, and I had to file a lawsuit to be made whole. I don't want any citizen in this county to ever worry about their rights being violated by the sheriff's department ever again," said Crane, who along with his wife, Karla, a 911 dispatcher, received a total of $311,500 from Lake County in 2019 after settling separate claims of work-related discrimination.

Crane said that when he's sheriff he also won't be influenced by malicious advisers. Instead, he's pledging to "always do what's right for the people of this county."

"No special interest groups are going to be able to sway me to do this or do that. I'm going to get in this race, and I'm going to win this race, for the people of this county. I'm going to bring trust, integrity and honor back to the sheriff's department," Crane said.

Dan Dernulc, Lake County Republican chairman, said he's confident Crane's campaign will focus on the issues and ensure voters have a choice for sheriff at the ballot box.

