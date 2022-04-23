Rivas, Williams vie for Porter County Council seat

VALPARAISO — Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, is facing a primary election challenge from Portage City Council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd.
“Portage needs a strong leader and voice on the Porter County Council,” Williams said. “The city of Portage, in particular, has been grossly neglected and overlooked in the past 12 years.”
Rivas, a South Haven native, urged voters to examine the candidates' performance, comparing the county’s financial position with that of Portage. “They’re struggling financially, and we’re not,” he noted.
Williams was Budget Committee chair when Mayor Sue Lynch took office with only about $11,000 in the general fund in January 2019, Rivas said.
Rivas has been on the County Council for three terms. This is his third straight year as president. “I began learning government finance on the Portage Township Board before being elected to the Porter County Council,” he said.
Rivas also sits on the county’s Redevelopment Commission and Stormwater Advisory Board. He is trustee for his local union’s pension and health care funds, overseeing nearly $100 million in members’ money.
Williams is now chair of Portage’s Ordinance Committee and is a past president of the council. He is in his second term. Williams has served on the county’s Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals for six years and as president for two years. He is currently on Portage’s Board of Public Works and Safety.
Williams’ top priority is public safety, he said. Noting growth in Portage and in pockets elsewhere in the county, he said police, fire and ambulance protection must keep pace. He urges using interest from the county’s large nest egg to strengthen public safety in Portage Township.
Rivas said public safety is his top concern, too, both for Portage Township and the rest of the county.
Rivas’ second major concern is investing in infrastructure. “Our stormwater system, roads and bridges are vital to our well-being and prosperity,” he said.
Williams said an infrastructure master plan is needed. Many areas of Portage Township have no sidewalks, he noted, and the township also faces flooding and poor drainage as well as bridges that need to be upgraded.
Fair allocation of tax dollars is Williams’ third major priority. “The proceeds from the sale of the hospital must be invested back into our local communities and not just sitting in a bank account,” he said. “We need to use those dollars to make needed improvements, increase public safety and create new jobs.”
Rivas’ No. 3 goal is to continue to invest in and grow the county’s quality of life by properly funding parks and recreational activities all residents can enjoy, he said.
