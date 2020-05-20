Rokita challenging 'wounded' incumbent for Indiana's Republican attorney general nomination

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, is seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general.
The four-term congressman, who last was on a ballot in 2018 when he lost the GOP U.S. Senate primary, said his goal in running for attorney general is to help Republicans retain the office, notwithstanding the behavior of the incumbent.
"Running against a Republican officeholder is not something I ever would want to do, in just about any circumstance. But our incumbent is wounded," Rokita said.
On Monday, Attorney General Curtis Hill began serving a 30-day law license suspension, imposed after the Indiana Supreme Court determined Hill violated the Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar in 2018.
"The unanimous Supreme Court ruling, by Republican-appointed and conservative justices, after a significant investigation of the facts made this choice clear," Rokita said.
Rokita believes he's the best choice for the Republican attorney general nomination because he's already twice won statewide elections in 2002 and 2006, when Hoosiers picked Rokita to serve as Indiana secretary of state.
In addition, Rokita said: "No other candidate has a multi-office proven record of standing behind our God-given rights. I am A-rated in defending our Constitution's 2nd Amendment, and I have a 100% proven voting record of defending the right to life, no exceptions."
"All of these issues are important as we provide Indiana voters the trusted leadership they need in representing their interests before Indiana and federal courts."
State Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, said she's proud to stand with Rokita as he works next month to win a majority of the Republican State Convention delegates needed to claim the party's attorney general nomination.
"He has visited all 92 counties multiple times and has helped countless Republican candidates from the local to the federal level," Houchin said. "Todd is a conservative fighter and a man of integrity that I am proud to support for attorney general."
In addition to Rokita and Hill, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Zionsville attorney John Westercamp also are seeking the GOP attorney general nomination.
Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party, said Rokita's entry into the Republican contest "will all but ensure the race devolves into a bare-knuckled brawl" and create "a prime pick-up opportunity for Hoosier Democrats."
"Counting on perennial candidate Todd Rokita to buoy the AG's race is like counting on gasoline to put out a house fire," Ganapini said. "Todd Rokita's 11th-hour entrance is poised to implode what was already an embarrassing effort from Indiana Republicans."
The Democratic attorney general contenders are state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.
Meat locker
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-007
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-001
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
Gallery
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.