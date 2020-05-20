Rokita challenging 'wounded' incumbent for Indiana's Republican attorney general nomination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, is seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general.

The four-term congressman, who last was on a ballot in 2018 when he lost the GOP U.S. Senate primary, said his goal in running for attorney general is to help Republicans retain the office, notwithstanding the behavior of the incumbent.

"Running against a Republican officeholder is not something I ever would want to do, in just about any circumstance. But our incumbent is wounded," Rokita said.

On Monday, Attorney General Curtis Hill began serving a 30-day law license suspension, imposed after the Indiana Supreme Court determined Hill violated the Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar in 2018.

"The unanimous Supreme Court ruling, by Republican-appointed and conservative justices, after a significant investigation of the facts made this choice clear," Rokita said.

Rokita believes he's the best choice for the Republican attorney general nomination because he's already twice won statewide elections in 2002 and 2006, when Hoosiers picked Rokita to serve as Indiana secretary of state.