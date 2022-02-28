Rokita endorses Air Force veteran in Republican U.S. House primary

Attorney General Todd Rokita has picked the Republican he wants to see challenge U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, in the contest to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress.

The Munster native is endorsing Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, in the seven-candidate Republican primary election set for May 3.

Rokita said he's backing Green because she is a "fighter" who he said "will not back down to the whims of establishment cronies, 'Never Trumpers' or the radical left's socialist agenda."

"Jennifer-Ruth's military career, public service and hard work in her campaign for Congress demonstrate to me she is exactly what that otherwise ridiculous Congress needs — some Hoosier common sense and some Lake County grit to fight for the America First agenda," said Rokita, who represented Indiana's 4th District in the U.S. House from 2011 to 2019.

Green is a first-time candidate for the Republican nomination in the 1st District, which includes all of Lake and Porter counties and northwest LaPorte County.

She's a 2005 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and spent 12 years in full-time military service, including a deployment to Iraq and leadership of a nuclear command post.

Green currently is chief information officer/commander for the 122nd Communications Flight of the Indiana National Guard and the first woman of color to hold the post in the history of the fighter wing.

If elected, Green's priorities include ensuring government lives within its means, limiting federal regulations, promoting religious freedom, practicing an "America First" foreign policy, securing the nation's borders, advancing "pro-life" policies, supporting school choice, reducing taxes and opposing government health care mandates.

Rokita's endorsement may give Green a boost in name recognition and fundraising as she vies for the Republican nomination against former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, perennial GOP nominee Mark Leyva, and several other first-time congressional candidates.

"Attorney General Todd Rokita is a fellow Regionite who has served Hoosiers at the Statehouse and in Congress as a defender of individual liberties and American exceptionalism. I am honored that Todd is endorsing my candidacy," Green said.

