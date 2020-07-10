Rokita wins Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney General Curtis Hill will not be on the Nov. 3 ballot running for a second term after Hoosier Republicans narrowly agreed to instead nominate former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, for the office.

Rokita won 52.15% of the votes from Republican state convention delegates to prevail over Hill in the third round of voting, conducted this year using ranked-choice mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer, Zionsville attorney John Westercamp received the least support in the first round of voting and his backers were reassigned to their second-ranked candidate in the four-person race.

Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter then was dropped following the second round of voting and his supporters reallocated to Rokita or Hill according to their ballot preference.

"Congratulations to our attorney general nominee Todd Rokita. Our team is organized, energized and ready to deliver victories for Governor Holcomb, Lt. Governor Crouch, Todd Rokita and Republicans up and down the ballot in November,” Hupfer said.