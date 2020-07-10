You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rokita wins Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general
breaking urgent

Rokita wins Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general

{{featured_button_text}}
Todd Rokita

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, has won the Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Attorney General Curtis Hill will not be on the Nov. 3 ballot running for a second term after Hoosier Republicans narrowly agreed to instead nominate former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, for the office.

Rokita won 52.15% of the votes from Republican state convention delegates to prevail over Hill in the third round of voting, conducted this year using ranked-choice mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer, Zionsville attorney John Westercamp received the least support in the first round of voting and his backers were reassigned to their second-ranked candidate in the four-person race.

Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter then was dropped following the second round of voting and his supporters reallocated to Rokita or Hill according to their ballot preference.

"Congratulations to our attorney general nominee Todd Rokita. Our team is organized, energized and ready to deliver victories for Governor Holcomb, Lt. Governor Crouch, Todd Rokita and Republicans up and down the ballot in November,” Hupfer said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Porter County Election Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts