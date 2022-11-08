 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ron Heeg elected next sheriff in LaPorte County

LAPORTE — Ron Heeg will take over as LaPorte County sheriff at the start of next year.

Heeg defeated Democrat Andrew S. Hynek during Tuesday's general election to replace Sheriff John Boyd, whose maximum two terms expire at the year's end. 

Heeg received approximately 54% of the vote and challenger Hynek received 46%. Early and absentee votes favored Hynek with 55.80% of the vote, however, by the time the county sent the first official report at 7:54 p.m., Heeg pulled ahead with 52.83% of the vote, and Hynek dropped down to 47.17%.

Heeg, who is endorsed by fellow Republican Boyd, is 45, from Michigan City and serves as chief deputy in the department.

"I'm running for sheriff, as I have a belief that if something is given to you, you return it in better condition than it was given to you," Heeg said. "When my time is done at the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, I want to turn it over to the next generation in better shape."

He has never held elected office, but said he believes he is qualified for the post as a 25-year veteran of the sheriff's office, which began as a jailer.

"I rose through the ranks as a patrolman, detective, patrol sergeant, assistant chief of detectives and to my current role as chief deputy," he said. "I spent 15 years on the Emergency Response team, the last four as team commander, 15 years on the scuba team as a certified diver and was a field training officer."

Heeg said he is active in the community, serving as board president for Grand Heritage Federal Credit Union and Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, and as vice president of the board at LaPorte County Triad.

He and his wife, Heather, have two daughters, Olivia and Allison.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

