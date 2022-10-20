Same candidates competing a third time for Crown Point-area Indiana House seat

Voters living in Crown Point, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and nearby unincorporated areas in Lake and Porter counties will find on this year's ballot two familiar names vying to represent Indiana House District 19.

For a third consecutive election, Republican state Rep. Julie Olthoff, of Crown Point, and Democratic former state Rep. Lisa Beck, of Hebron, are competing for a two-year term serving some of the fastest-growing communities in Indiana.

Olthoff first won the seat in 2014 from three-termer Shelli VanDenburgh, D-Crown Point, retained her position in 2016, then narrowly lost it to newcomer Beck in 2018. Olthoff then prevailed over Beck, 52% to 48%, in 2020.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly last year seems to have made the district more secure for Olthoff by taking in more of rural Porter County, including Wheeler, as part of the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.

Beck, 61, isn't discouraged, however. The attorney and breast cancer survivor believes that working families, and women in particular, know they're not effectively represented by the incumbent and eager to make a change.

She noted that Olthoff voted in August to ban all abortions in Indiana with time-limited exceptions for rape, incest and specific other circumstances; ignored police opposition to help enact permitless handgun carry by adults throughout the state; and favored legislation restricting the teaching of "controversial" subjects in Indiana schools.

"I hope to work on continuing to bring high-paying jobs to Northwest Indiana. I will continue to support labor, small business and public education. I will also continue to support veterans and first responders," Beck said.

"I have a proven track record as the state representative from 2018 to 2020 by responding to my constituents and addressing their needs."

Olthoff, 65, said she's helped advance 99 legislative proposals into law during her six years at the Statehouse, including measures to prevent youth suicide, support disabled Hoosiers, expand Medicaid coverage to pregnant women, prevent human trafficking and protect children from lead poisoning.

If voters send her back to Indianapolis, the marketing executive said, she plans to work next year to restrict sexual predators from residences near public parks, provide safe-disposal options for firefighting foam and other "forever chemicals," and to continue boosting resources available to disabled individuals.

"I know how to work with people to help move important legislation for everyday people," Olthoff said. "I've been honored to serve three terms and absolutely love working on policy that helps Northwest Indiana and the state."