SCHERERVILLE — The six candidates competing for three seats on the Schererville Town Council at the Nov. 5 election all have a generally positive outlook on where Schererville stands today, as well as big ideas for what it should become in the future.
Two of the races feature incumbent councilmen seeking re-election. The other is an open seat contest due to 20-year Democratic Councilman Mike Troxell running for Schererville Clerk-Treasurer, instead of seeking another term on the town's governing body.
Here's a look at the town council candidates in Wards 1, 3 and 5; the councilmen representing Wards 2 and 4, Republican Kevin Connelly and Democratic Council President Tom Schmitt, were elected last year.
Ward 1: Republican David DeJong (incumbent) vs. Robin Arvanitis, Democrat
DeJong, who has served on the council since 2017, believes Schererville is a great town with high-quality affordable housing in safe and friendly neighborhoods, town employees who are second-to-none and town leaders dedicated to responsibly using taxpayer dollars.
If re-elected, the Wildrose Brewing Co. owner and brewer said he wants to encourage more non-retail corporate development and investment, as well as improve the connections between neighborhoods and green spaces with more walking trails and bike lanes.
DeJong said through it all, his top priorities will be to "maintain Schererville's excellent fiscal health, reinvest in our infrastructure and actively plan for future needs."
Arvanitis, the manager of Patti's All American gymnastics and dance center, as well as an experienced nonprofit and community group leader, said she wants to serve in elected office to continue growing Schererville into one of the greatest towns in Indiana.
To do that, she said Schererville should switch to priority-based budgeting that employs a "well-defined set of community priorities" to allocate the town's limited resources to services that offer the highest value, while seeking efficiencies in lower-value services — ensuring "the goals of the town are transparent and not left open to interpretation."
Arvanitis also hopes to lure more commercial office development to the town, boost public safety services, launch a youth environmental program and improve the town's parks, animal welfare, traffic control and infrastructure.
Ward 3: Democrat Rob Guetzloff (incumbent) vs. Peggi Calderaro, Republican
Guetzloff, a 20-year councilman and 41-year Schererville resident, said he has the public service experience and personal connections with town residents needed to continue Schererville's amazing growth and expanding services.
You have free articles remaining.
If re-elected, he vowed to improve public safety services, including replacing the Cline Avenue fire station and the animal shelter, upgrade Schererville's streets, sidewalks and trails, revitalize downtown retail and better manage storm drains and sanitary sewers because "no resident deserves to have storm water in their home."
"The people of this town have put their trust in me for the past five terms," Guetzloff said. "Their confidence in me has been an inspiration to make our hometown the best it can be."
Calderaro, the first female Schererville police officer and former town police commander, plans to focus on health and public safety, along with making Schererville a model community ranked as one of the most desirable places to live, if she's elected to the council.
"I would like to review how personnel resources are being scheduled to ensure there is no waste of manpower," Calderaro said. "There should be police visible within the community to deter crime as well as adequate staffing of fire/paramedic personnel for emergency situations."
Calderaro said her other priorities include maintaining a strong and stable economy with housing options for all residents, offering great employment and education opportunities and having a variety of recreation, entertainment, shopping and religious services.
Ward 5: Democrat Vanessa Welty vs. Republican Caleb Johnson
Welty, the owner of Superior Truss and Panel, Inc., believes her experience managing a manufacturing company employing dozens of Hoosiers has sufficiently prepared her to oversee municipal spending and employment as a member of the Town Council.
If elected, she said her top priorities include bolstering the town's infrastructure, public safety and recreational programs, while constantly watching the bottom line: "Our town is currently in excellent financial health, and I intend to keep it that way."
Welty also wants to reduce traffic congestion on U.S. 41, encourage business development along Joliet Street, construct new fire department and animal shelter facilities and look at possibly copying the Hammond Sportsplex to make child and community recreation available in Schererville locations other than schools.
Johnson, an attorney currently employed by Lake County, said he's running for the council because he sees key needs going unmet in the town's business community, traffic management, employment opportunities, recreational facilities and schools.
"I will work earnestly to make Schererville a better and safer place to live by expanding parks, recreational activities, bike/walking path connectivity, social infrastructure and public safety measures," he said.
At the same time, Johnson pledged to manage the town's funds responsibly and conservatively by not spending taxpayer dollars on "all the whims and wants" of the council, but on those things that address the needs of the town and its residents.