CROWN POINT – Incumbent candidate Scott D. Evorik and James Crook have defeated T.J. Wigmore to represent the Republican Party for at-large seats on the next Crown Point City Council.
The primary winners will now take on Democrats Zack Bryan and Melvin Douglas Craig III for the two seats in the November municipal elections.
Evorik said he was appreciative of the voters who supported him in the primary election.
“I’m extremely thankful for my family, friends and supporters. Just sad to see my confidant, Wigmore, not get in,” Evorik said.
If reelected in November, Evorik said his initial priorities will be improving the infrastructure, including the roads and sidewalks in the older, more aged parts of Crown Point. He would also expand emergency services and bring dilapidated buildings back to life through investors.
“Many of our newer as well as our more-established citizens value and love Crown Point for the small-town feel, and it’s important to be sure that’s not lost in the shuffle of striving to grow at a fast pace,” Evorik said in a previous Times report.
Crook, a current member of the Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety, said he felt like his hard work over the last few months paid off Tuesday.
“I always thought if you work hard to achieve a goal, you can do it,” Crook said, adding that he walked roughly 40 miles last week alone to post campaign flyers and talk to constituents.
If elected in the general election, Crook said he wants to focus on updating infrastructure to accommodate the business and population growth. Because funding in public safety training was cut “dramatically” this year, he will also do more to support law enforcement.
“TJ and Scott both ran a good race and campaign. We all did — my hat's off to them,” Crook said.