Democratic attorney general candidates

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, left, and state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, are competing for the Democratic nomination for Indiana attorney general.

 Provided

Delegates to the Indiana Democratic Party's state convention next summer will choose between at least two candidates for the party's attorney general nomination.

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel said Tuesday he will compete against state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, for the opportunity to challenge the expected Republican nominee, Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.

Weinzapfel is an attorney and former state representative who led the 120,000-resident city in Indiana's southwestern corner between 2003 and 2011. He also recently ended five years of service as chancellor of Evansville's Ivy Tech Community College campus.

He said his goal is "restoring honor and integrity" to the attorney general's office — an indirect reference to allegations, currently under review by the Indiana Supreme Court, that Hill groped four women at a 2018 legislative party. Hill denies any misconduct.

"Through my work as mayor, chancellor, state representative and private legal practice, I know how to work together with people, putting politics aside, to get things done and make our lives better," Weinzapfel said.

"As attorney general, I will work for the people of Indiana and ensure the laws work for them, not politicians, big corporations, or special interests in Washington."

Weinzapfel also vowed as attorney general to avoid the "extreme partisan politics" that he suggested has characterized Hill's tenure since 2017.

Tallian, who announced her attorney general bid in August exclusively in The Times, said she welcomes more voices talking about what the attorney general's office should be.

"A little competition hopefully will bring more public awareness of why this office is so important," Tallian said.

