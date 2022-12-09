 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Indiana Republican member of Congress eyeing US Senate bid

A second Republican representing Indiana in the U.S. House is confirming her interest in a possible run for U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, expects to decide early next year whether she'll compete in the May 7, 2024, Republican primary for the Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind, who is planning to run for governor.

Spartz, a former three-year state senator, has represented Indiana's 5th U.S. House District, including the northern suburbs of Indianapolis, Kokomo, Muncie and Anderson, since 2021. She was reelected Nov. 8 to a second two-year term.

The Ukraine native said when she got to the Capitol she only intended to stay six years, or three House terms. Senators are elected to six-year terms.

"I love our republic dearly and understand how important these times are for our nation, but I need to decide if I am ready to commit at least 8 more years to Washington D.C. As some of you might know, I am not a huge fan of it," Spartz said.

"We know the Senate is failing us as an institution that is supposed to represent the interest of the states and provide long-term policy solutions. It definitely could use more real people from the ground, not more D.C. creatures, but it’s a huge undertaking to make it better. I have to decide how and where I can bring the most value and will let you know for sure in January-February of next year," she added.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne, also is eyeing a Senate bid after his attempt last month to win a top GOP House leadership post fell short.

Victoria Spartz

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, will decide in early 2023 whether to seek Indiana's 2024 Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

 Provided
