Second Republican vying to represent Indiana House District 16

DEMOTTE — A self-described "pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-Trump" conservative is running in the May 3 primary election for the Republican nomination in Indiana House District 16.

Bryan Washburn, of DeMotte, said he wants to serve at the Statehouse because he believes Indiana needs more people from different walks of life writing its laws, instead of career politicians.

"As a younger man, I was fortunate to earn a job with a local energy company. My career took me from a groundman to a lineman and eventually to the job of CEO for Jasper County REMC," Washburn said.

"That is what this country is all about, making the most of opportunities. I think our leaders in government have forgotten that hard working people are what make this nation great — not politicians and government programs."

House District 16 comprises most of Jasper County in Northwest Indiana, along with parts of Starke, Pulaski, and White counties.

The current officeholder, state Rep. Doug Gutwein, R-Francesville, announced in September he will not seek an eighth two-year House term next year.