Sen. Braun abandons Trump, votes against election challenges

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun flip-flopped again.
Five days after the Indiana Republican announced he would partner with 11 other GOP senators in an effort to retain Donald Trump as president — despite the Republican incumbent losing both the electoral and popular vote — Braun abandoned his allies Wednesday and voted to accept the presidential election results from the challenged states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.
It was the second reversal from the first-term senator in the past month after Braun on Dec. 14 acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect, and Braun admitted state legislatures, state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court all failed to find sufficient evidence to alter any state's election results in the six weeks after Election Day.
Nevertheless, Braun initially was prepared Wednesday to follow through on his plan to halt the congressional certification of Biden's election to allow time for yet another investigation of the election results to try to prove Trump's baseless claim that "the election was rigged."
Braun proudly posted a photo on Twitter at 11:43 a.m. showing himself signing his objection to accepting Arizona's electoral votes, and Braun tagged in the tweet both Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the leader of the challenge caucus.
At approximately the same time, Trump exhorted his supporters attending a "Save America March" across the street from the White House to "walk down to the Capitol" to protest an election result Trump claimed was an "egregious assault on our democracy."
A mob later stormed the Capitol as state electoral votes were being counted, vandalizing congressional offices, stealing federal property. Four people died following the day's events.
Braun, like other members of Congress spirited away to a secure location during the first breach of the Capitol since the British invasion in the War of 1812, appeared shaken by the experience and apparently reconsidered his initial plan to try to give the mob the second Trump term it wanted.
"Today's events changed things drastically," Braun said at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday after order was restored to the Capitol.
"Though I will continue to push for a thorough investigation into the election irregularities many Hoosiers are concerned with as my objection was intended, I have withdrawn that objection and will vote to get this ugly day behind us."
In the House, meanwhile, the riots did not deter four Hoosier congressmen, including two representing portions of Northwest Indiana, from seeking to reject state electoral votes in the hope of denying or delaying the start of Biden's term as president on Jan. 20.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose district includes part of LaPorte County, and U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, who represents Newton and Jasper counties, supported the unsuccessful objection to counting Arizona's electoral votes, along with U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City.
The trio was joined by U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Columbus, the brother of Vice President Mike Pence, in supporting the unsuccessful objection to counting Pennsylvania's electoral votes.
While each condemned the violence at the Capitol, they continued to insist the presidential election was fraudulent despite certification by Arizona and Pennsylvania officials the election was conducted in accordance with state and federal law, and after dozens of Trump lawsuits challenging those state certifications were rejected by courts at every level, including lawsuits backed by Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. and Republican Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita, a Munster native.
In a statement, Baird said he had no choice but to support the challenges after "thousands" of his 4th District constituents "asked me to rectify incongruity with election law and process."
"I took an oath to uphold the Constitution; this is an oath and duty I have stepped up to countless times in my life and a responsibility that I have never taken lightly," Baird said.
"At this time, I truly believe that this is the right decision for our country; to protect the Constitution and ensure the integrity of future elections."
The Indiana Democratic Party said all Republican elected officials who allowed GOP supporters to favor fantasy over facts share in the blame for the violence and destruction at the Capitol.
"Simply put: The entire Indiana Republican Party — from Vice President Pence to every member of Indiana's congressional delegation to even Governor Eric Holcomb and GOP state legislators — are complicit," the Democrats said.
"Their actions led up to what we saw in Washington yesterday. They must take ownership for this."