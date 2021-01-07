Sen. Braun abandons Trump, votes against election challenges

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun flip-flopped again.

Five days after the Indiana Republican announced he would partner with 11 other GOP senators in an effort to retain Donald Trump as president — despite the Republican incumbent losing both the electoral and popular vote — Braun abandoned his allies Wednesday and voted to accept the presidential election results from the challenged states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

It was the second reversal from the first-term senator in the past month after Braun on Dec. 14 acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect, and Braun admitted state legislatures, state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court all failed to find sufficient evidence to alter any state's election results in the six weeks after Election Day.

Nevertheless, Braun initially was prepared Wednesday to follow through on his plan to halt the congressional certification of Biden's election to allow time for yet another investigation of the election results to try to prove Trump's baseless claim that "the election was rigged."

Braun proudly posted a photo on Twitter at 11:43 a.m. showing himself signing his objection to accepting Arizona's electoral votes, and Braun tagged in the tweet both Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the leader of the challenge caucus.