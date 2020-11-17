Senate Democrats seek fair redrawing of legislative district boundaries

A decade from now the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be nothing more than a distant memory. But the legislative districts drawn next year by the Indiana General Assembly still will be shaping the outcome of Hoosier elections.

That's why Senate Democrats declared redistricting reform a top priority during the Legislature's Organization Day meeting Tuesday, and called on the Republican supermajority to adopt standards to prevent the creation of congressional and state legislative districts that favor one political party over another, also known as gerrymandering.

"Hoosiers deserve a system they can trust," said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis. "At a time when confidence in our voting process is under attack, we must address voting rights and gerrymandering in a bipartisan way."

Taylor said he will file legislation when lawmakers return to the Statehouse in January to require legislative districts be as compact as possible; avoid splitting counties, cities and school corporations; allow Hoosiers to submit their own proposed maps; and mandate a transparent redistricting process.

"With the task of drawing lines coming up next year, it's imperative that we have a clear and fair standard for redistricting in the state of Indiana," Taylor said.