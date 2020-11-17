Senate Democrats seek fair redrawing of legislative district boundaries

A decade from now the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be nothing more than a distant memory. But the legislative districts drawn next year by the Indiana General Assembly still will be shaping the outcome of Hoosier elections.
That's why Senate Democrats declared redistricting reform a top priority during the Legislature's Organization Day meeting Tuesday, and called on the Republican supermajority to adopt standards to prevent the creation of congressional and state legislative districts that favor one political party over another, also known as gerrymandering.
"Hoosiers deserve a system they can trust," said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis. "At a time when confidence in our voting process is under attack, we must address voting rights and gerrymandering in a bipartisan way."
Taylor said he will file legislation when lawmakers return to the Statehouse in January to require legislative districts be as compact as possible; avoid splitting counties, cities and school corporations; allow Hoosiers to submit their own proposed maps; and mandate a transparent redistricting process.
"With the task of drawing lines coming up next year, it's imperative that we have a clear and fair standard for redistricting in the state of Indiana," Taylor said.
"I believe that having these basic, common sense standards would monumentally help to increase the amount of trust that Hoosiers have in our political process."
State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said the task of drawing legislative districts ideally would be performed by a nonpartisan redistricting commission to ensure voters genuinely decide who represents them, instead of elected officials picking the voters who will help them win a new term.
Dems cite urgency
But since the Republican-controlled General Assembly repeatedly has refused to authorize an independent redistricting commission, Lanane said Taylor's redistricting standards are the next best thing for the once-a-decade process that follows the U.S. Census.
"There's urgency here. If we don't do it now, shoot, it's another 10 years that Indiana goes without redistricting reform," Lanane said.
The Democratic senators said there's no question Indiana is gerrymandered. They noted the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in 2018 got 45% of the statewide vote, while Republicans retained supermajorities in both the Indiana House and Senate.
"This is a lopsided process," said state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
"Republicans can win just about 51% of the vote statewide, but the way these votes are dispersed in these convoluted districts they end up with nearly 80% of the state Senate seats."
Ford said redistricting reform is just as important as the COVID-19 lawsuit liability protections that Senate Republicans plan to push through in the first few weeks of the legislative session and could be enacted on exactly the same time line if Hoosiers speak out.
"We are sounding the alarm now to have folks involved in the process," Ford said. "Call your legislators. Be a part of this process before it's too late."
WATCH NOW: Senate Democratic press conference on legislative redistricting
