Senator Young: 'Count every ballot' to determine election winner

The Hoosier leader of the Senate Republican campaign arm is more concerned with getting accurate voting results than knowing immediately the names of the winners on election night.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., declined Friday to embrace claims by Republican President Donald Trump that the upcoming election is "rigged" if Trump is not declared the winner on Nov. 3.

Instead, Young said the right way to determine the winner of the presidential election is simply to "count every ballot."

"Whoever gets the most ballots wins a given state. Whoever gets to 270 electoral votes wins the presidency," Young said.

The first-term senator — who is not on the ballot this year but is helping other GOP Senate candidates as leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — assured Indiana reporters he will maintain his "count every ballot" position even after Election Day.

"I know that the vast majority of Americans and Hoosiers agree that's the appropriate approach," Young said.

At the same time, Young expects there will be various "complications and legal contests" leading up to, and following, the election, due to more Americans than ever voting by mail as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the potential for election interference by foreign countries.

He said those factors can be minimized if everyone, from members of Congress and the national security community, to state and local elected officials, maintain "a high level of vigilance."

In any case, Young insisted he'll stand by his "count every ballot" position no matter what.

"We need to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to freely and fairly vote, that their vote counts, and the person who receives the most votes in each state is declared the winner, whether its the presidency or whatever position they're running for," Young said.

Eligible Hoosiers can request a mail-in absentee ballot by logging into their online voter registration record at IndianaVoters.com,  clicking the "Vote By Mail" button, and providing the required information.

In-person early voting also begins Tuesday in Indiana and continues through Nov. 2 at 11 Lake County locations, five sites in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.

The last chance to vote in this year's general election is Nov. 3 when precinct polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

