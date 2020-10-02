Senator Young: 'Count every ballot' to determine election winner

The Hoosier leader of the Senate Republican campaign arm is more concerned with getting accurate voting results than knowing immediately the names of the winners on election night.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., declined Friday to embrace claims by Republican President Donald Trump that the upcoming election is "rigged" if Trump is not declared the winner on Nov. 3.

Instead, Young said the right way to determine the winner of the presidential election is simply to "count every ballot."

"Whoever gets the most ballots wins a given state. Whoever gets to 270 electoral votes wins the presidency," Young said.

The first-term senator — who is not on the ballot this year but is helping other GOP Senate candidates as leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — assured Indiana reporters he will maintain his "count every ballot" position even after Election Day.

"I know that the vast majority of Americans and Hoosiers agree that's the appropriate approach," Young said.