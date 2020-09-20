Senator's plan would blunt 'defund police' movement by eliminating local control

"The police officers do an amazing job, and they face some very difficult situations that I, or no one else, would probably want to place ourselves in. I don't think anybody believes in defunding the police. I think police officers are underpaid. They should be paid more."

At the same time, Davis said there's no question that racism is real, since he saw it firsthand after adopting with his wife a biracial child some 30 years ago and raising him in the Hoosier State.

"People still experience it and the facts and the evidence are just overwhelming," Davis said. "There is a core element, a very small core element, of people that really hold on to these racial, bigoted ideas."

At the intersection of law enforcement and racial justice, which has led to explosive situations in several cities outside Indiana, Davis believes there is a better way.

The disability rights attorney wants to establish a liaison program between police and local mental health agencies that would make available a mental health expert on every police shift.

"For example, if a police officer is going to a scene, and they're told the person is acting psychotic or deranged or whatever it happens to be, maybe they could bring that mental health crisis professional there as well," Davis said.