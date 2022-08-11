Sharp differences on abortion distinguish Northwest Indiana congressional candidates

The Crown Point Republican seeking to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress would vote in favor of a nationwide policy similar to Indiana's new, near-total abortion ban if she's elected Nov. 8 to the U.S. House.

Jennifer-Ruth Green describes herself on her campaign website as "unashamedly and unapologetically pro-life" and a person who believes "life begins at conception" and "a child in the womb is a distinct, developing, whole human being."

When asked by The Times for her reaction to the new abortion restrictions approved last week by Indiana's Republican-controlled General Assembly, which prohibit all abortions from the moment of conception with limited exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or to prevent permanent physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, Green's campaign expressed support for the statute.

"Jennifer-Ruth is pro-life and believes there is an acceptable middle ground, compassionate toward both women and unborn children. In order to save as many lives as possible, she will always support exceptions to save the mother’s life, and would support exceptions for rape and incest to advance federal legislation to stop brutal late-term abortions when babies can feel pain, prohibit taxpayer-funding for abortions, and stop abortions for underage daughters without parental consent," said Ashleigh Presnar, Green's campaign manager.

Green personally said, "Good people can disagree on this issue, but most Americans recognize that abortion isn’t a good thing. It's a symptom of bigger problems in our society, and it’s a tragedy."

"The vast majority of women who have abortions — especially black and Hispanic women — do so for economic reasons. They feel like they have no other choice. Women deserve better. As a country, we need to provide a stronger safety net for moms so they can choose life, and if they can’t raise a child, make it easier to put their child up for adoption by a loving family," Green said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said if he wins a second two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in Congress, he's committed to legislatively restoring the abortion rights of American women as they were before June 24 when a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"I support the precedent of Roe v. Wade and have voted for legislation that protects the right to abortion services. I also have voted for legislation that establishes a statutory right for individuals to obtain contraceptives," Mrvan said.

"Make no mistake, in the upcoming election, the Republican nominee will advocate to implement a federal ban on women’s freedom to access safe reproductive care, while I will advocate to codify Roe v. Wade for all women of this nation, including my two daughters," he added.

Mrvan said the Supreme Court's decision to roll back nearly 50 years of abortion rights precedents "reflects the very real consequences of our elections," since the justices who overturned Roe all were appointed by Republican presidents and all but one confirmed by a Republican-controlled Senate.

"There is an obvious choice in this election on this important women's rights issue — I have a record of supporting a woman’s freedom to access safe reproductive care, and the Republican nominee who states on her website that she supports federal legislation to ban abortions from conception with no exceptions, which would supersede any state law," Mrvan said.

Presnar countered that Green's position on abortion is a "reasonable middle ground," and she claimed Mrvan favors "extreme, barbaric policies that would coerce every state into legalizing abortion on demand up to the day of birth at taxpayer expense."

According to the Indiana Department of Health, "abortion on demand" is not available because the state requires pregnant women considering abortion, even under the new law, receive extensive informed consent advisories, including multiple ultrasounds at multiple hospitals or surgical center visits.

Records show that of the 8,414 Indiana abortions completed in 2021, all but 105 terminations (98.8%) occurred prior to 14 weeks gestation. Approximately 68% of Indiana abortions were completed within the first eight weeks of pregnancy. Just one abortion occurred after 21 weeks.

Pregnancy typically lasts about 40 weeks. A fetus generally is not considered viable, or capable of surviving outside the womb, until 23 or 24 weeks.

Mrvan said he's also concerned extreme anti-abortion policies will negatively impact the economy since several large Hoosier employers already have said they'll focus their expansion plans elsewhere because of Indiana's new abortion law.

He said the same thing could happen with international businesses eyeing expansion to America if Congress enacts a similar, near-total abortion ban.

"Businesses are taking note of our nation’s abortion policies when they decide where to invest in new jobs, technology and innovation. Legislative policies that take away women’s rights will have a negative and lasting impact on our economy," Mrvan said.