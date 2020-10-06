Sharp differences on role of government shape congressional candidates' debate

"The quality of life in Northwest Indiana is one of the most important aspects of what we have to be able to protect. Our lakeshore, which is a national park, is something that will bring in young talent, along with people who want to live next to Chicago," Mrvan said.

He said the right congressman can focus on those issues, and work with Indiana's Republican U.S. senators, and state and local leaders to ensure the Region moves forward as a Region, just as he's been able to do improving the quality of life and place in North Township.

Leyva, also of Highland, and Strauss, of Gary, see the role of government differently. Leyva said he believes it should be significantly scaled back, while Strauss said government must be nearly entirely eliminated.

For example, Leyva endorsed Republican President Donald Trump's border wall and targeted steel tariffs as appropriate uses of federal authority, while Strauss said the Region's steel industry, and all businesses, should rise and fall based entirely on the free market.