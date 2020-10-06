Sharp differences on role of government shape congressional candidates' debate

MERRILLVILLE — The three candidates vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative in the U.S. House are offering voters very different perspectives on the role of government and the policies they would pursue.
North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, the Democratic nominee, Republican Mark Leyva and Libertarian Michael Strauss spent an hour Tuesday night, during a debate broadcast on Lakeshore Public Media outlets, answering questions about their goals if elected Nov. 3.
Mrvan, of Highland, repeatedly returned to his experience as the 15-year trustee of Lake County's most populous township to make the case he's best suited to work across party lines and to pursue initiatives that benefit all of Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties.
"Northwest Indiana is a melting pot of many religions, creeds and races, and we have to treat people with respect," Mrvan said. "As a member of Congress, how we do that is we find family-sustaining jobs."
Specifically, Mrvan pledged to protect the Region's steel industry by maintaining the Visclosky-backed tariffs on foreign steel and "Buy American" requirements, attracting and retaining residents by expanding the South Shore Line and moving ahead with associated transit-oriented developments, and working with industry to continue reducing air and water pollution.
"The quality of life in Northwest Indiana is one of the most important aspects of what we have to be able to protect. Our lakeshore, which is a national park, is something that will bring in young talent, along with people who want to live next to Chicago," Mrvan said.
He said the right congressman can focus on those issues, and work with Indiana's Republican U.S. senators, and state and local leaders to ensure the Region moves forward as a Region, just as he's been able to do improving the quality of life and place in North Township.
Leyva, also of Highland, and Strauss, of Gary, see the role of government differently. Leyva said he believes it should be significantly scaled back, while Strauss said government must be nearly entirely eliminated.
For example, Leyva endorsed Republican President Donald Trump's border wall and targeted steel tariffs as appropriate uses of federal authority, while Strauss said the Region's steel industry, and all businesses, should rise and fall based entirely on the free market.
"I am a staunch supporter of free trade and an open market," Strauss said. "I believe that is the only way we can fully benefit as a society and in a world economy is to have an open market, and have free trade, and allow the consumer to decide what companies they're going to support and which ones they're not going to support."
Leyva and Strauss expressed similar market-based sentiments in calling to repeal the Affordable Care Act and scrap local school corporations, in favor of health care price transparency and giving parents the choice to homeschool their children or send them to a private or charter school, perhaps with a state subsidy.
"Our public school systems have been failing our children's education. There is a necessity for school choice," Leyva said. "I just think if the school system is failing, it's time for change."
Mrvan, on the other hand, said he believes in Indiana's public education system and would support directing federal dollars to expand early childhood education programs, such as the Parents as Teachers child nurturing program he oversaw in North Township.
Strauss and Leyva also were in complete harmony on gun issues. They both said no gun laws or regulations besides the Second Amendment are needed, and suggested Mrvan will enact policies that take guns away from Hoosiers.
The Democrat insisted he, too, supports the Second Amendment. But Mrvan said his experience overseeing indigent burials as township trustee, including children killed by gun violence, lead him to favor "common sense" gun safety regulations, such as background checks prior to all gun sales and "red flag" laws that temporarily remove firearms from people found by a judge to be mentally incompetent.
The 1st Congressional District has been continuously represented by a Democrat since it was centered on Northwest Indiana in the 1930s.
Visclosky, who represented the district for 36 years, has endorsed Mrvan as his successor.
WATCH NOW: 1st Congressional District debate, Oct. 6, 2020
