Should Indiana postpone May 5 primary elections due to coronavirus?

"In the coming days, our focus as a community should be on stopping the spread of this virus and supporting our neighbors in need," Harper said.

"Conducting a robust election in this environment would be difficult or impossible. The election can wait, and state leaders should delay it until summer."

On the other hand, state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, another 1st District congressional candidate, said she sees no reason to postpone the May 5 elections, since it only will cause more uncertainty in a time already filled with it.

"This global pandemic has led to uncertain times, and all of us Americans have to work together to get through it," Candelaria Reardon said.

"But one thing that will not help — and in fact be detrimental to our state and country — is sowing added uncertainty into our lives."

Candelaria Reardon said democracy depends on leaders providing "real solutions" during challenging times, "not delays and indecision."

To that end, she's calling on state election officials to maintain the May 5 primary date, but switch to a 100% mail-in ballot — to "ensure public safety" and "protect the right to free and fair elections."