Six candidates vying to succeed Mrvan as North Township trustee

Six candidates are competing Saturday to succeed U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as trustee of Lake County's North Township.
Approximately 150 Democratic precinct committeemen representing East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting will convene at 9:30 a.m. in the Hammond Civic Center to debate and vote on who should fill the vacancy created when Mrvan resigned as township trustee Jan. 2, one day before he began representing Northwest Indiana in Congress.
The candidates are:
Tavell Grant, North Township assistant community development coordinator;
Anna Mamala, former Hammond school board member;
Marsha Novak, Highland Democratic Party chairwoman;
Jesus Luis Ortiz, prior candidate for Lake County commissioner, East Chicago city council;
Lisa Salinas-Matonovich, North Township board member;
Adrian Santos, East Chicago city clerk.
The candidate elected at the Democratic caucus meeting will finish the nearly two years remaining in Mrvan's term as trustee of Lake County's most populous township.
The duties of the North Township Trustee include managing Wicker Memorial Park. Six candidates are competing at Saturday's caucus of Democratic precinct committeemen to succeed U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as township trustee.