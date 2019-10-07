GRIFFITH — Republican Hal Slager has "unfinished business" that he wants to get done at the Statehouse.
The former Schererville state representative, who last year lost his bid for a fourth, two-year term in the Indiana House, declared Monday he will run next year to reclaim the House District 15 seat representing Dyer, Schererville, St. John and Griffith.
"I had a big agenda that I wanted to pursue this year; of course, I wasn't able to do that," Slager said. "I want to get back to work."
Slager made his campaign announcement amid a buffet of German food and polka music at an Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser at Wildrose Brewing Co. in Griffith.
He said if voters send him back to the Statehouse, he will focus on ensuring Indiana Medicaid pays out-of-state children's hospitals the same rates as it pays Riley Hospital for Children, since it's much easier on Northwest Indiana families with severely ill children if they can get care in Chicago than have to drive three hours to Indianapolis.
Slager also said he wants to set up a clear process where local governments in severe financial distress, as he said the city of Gary appears to be, can request state intervention or assistance before the situation becomes nearly unmanageable.
"I don't want to see us end up in the same position that we were in with the Gary (Community) School Corp., where we're $110 million into it before we finally do something," Slager said. "I want to set up framework so everyone knows in advance how we would handle a situation where a government entity came to the state hat in hand."
In addition, Slager said he would act to establish crisis intervention teams, perhaps in partnership with county sheriffs, to de-escalate interactions between law enforcement and individuals with mental illness, as well as work to create a long-term state energy plan that ensures the lights always will come on no matter how utilities source their power.
"I can get in there and make a difference with that," he said.
Slager's defeat last year left Lake County without a resident Republican to explain and argue for the county's needs in the GOP-dominated House, and during spending negotiations at the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.
In prior legislative sessions, Slager had led the effort to secure state money for South Shore Line expansions, to create transit-development districts in connection with commuter rail projects, and to fund construction of the Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Slager acknowledged to The Times that his 2018 election effort, which fell 82 votes short of the total achieved by state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, was "a poor campaign," and he promised to do better next year.
"I'm going to get back to basics. I'm really excited. I've already been out knocking on doors with the municipal candidates, helping them," Slager said. "We plan to execute a whole lot of things that we needed to do last time and didn't. So we're going to be much more on top of it."
In response, Chyung said he expects next year's election will look a lot like last year's, and he welcomes the challenge: "May the harder-working candidate win."
"By the end of this week, my office will have completed 20 public town hall meetings, and I look forward to further collaboration and feedback from my constituents," Chyung said.
It's not unprecedented for a one-time Northwest Indiana lawmaker to reclaim his or her former seat in a subsequent election.
Most recently, state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, resumed her legislative service in 2016 after losing her bid for a fifth consecutive term in 2014 to state Rep. Bill Fine, R-Munster, now Indiana's utility consumer counselor.