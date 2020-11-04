Slager apparent winner of his former Indiana House seat in close race with Chyung

"When kids are sick they are really sick, and in our case, in Northwest Indiana in particular, when they're on Medicaid and it's not an emergency they have to travel to Riley. That's difficult for families that are just trying to make ends meet," Slager said.

"It's a serious quality of life issue that we're long overdue in addressing."

Slager said another top priority for him when the General Assembly convenes in January is finding a way to address the city of Gary's financial difficulties, without resorting to a state takeover like the one used to stabilize the finances of the Gary Community School Corp.

"Nobody wants to do that (a takeover)," Slager said. "So trying to figure out the best way to manage a good financial recovery, if they're interested, is something I'd like to talk about. We'll see how that evolves."

Slager said he does not yet know whether he'll be allowed to resume his service on the powerful, budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

He plans to tell Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, who first entered the House in 2012 just like Slager, that he's willing to go where he's most needed.

"It's not like I'm a freshman. I can hit the ground running and he's got a big caucus to try to manage," Slager said.