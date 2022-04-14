Sparks fly at debate between Lake County sheriff candidates

HAMMOND — A debate between three of the four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Lake County sheriff turned feisty at times Thursday, and ended with the audience outright booing one of the candidates.

Maria Trajkovich, of Crown Point, a 24-year officer in the sheriff's department, emphasized her integrity and other qualifications for the top job by repeatedly pointing out the incumbent, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., is awaiting trial on a felony charge of resisting arrest and misdemeanor reckless driving.

"Right now is not the time to reelect a criminal," Trajkovich said. "I've never been criminally investigated, nor have I ever participated in criminal activity."

That remark prompted boos from the otherwise respectful audience at the conclusion of the one-hour debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Rise NWI, and Lakeshore Public Media at the Ophelia Steen Center in Hammond.

In response, Trajkovich said, "Of course those are Oscar's supporters."

She was not alone, however, in needling the sheriff over his alleged criminal activity.

Richard Ligon, of Gary, a military and law enforcement veteran, likewise said Lake County voters won't have to worry about his personal behavior if he prevails in the May 3 Democratic primary and ultimately is elected sheriff at the general election in November.

"One thing I can tell you is I'm honest. I have integrity, I will continue to have integrity, I've always had it," Ligon said. "I'm not going to do anything wrong. I'm not going to violate any laws. That's the only problem I see right now."

Martinez, of Crown Point, stayed above the fray by highlighting his accomplishments since taking over the department in 2017 from former Sheriff John Buncich, following his bribery conviction, and Martinez winning election as sheriff in his own right in 2018.

"Listening to all the other candidates, they talk about what they're going to do and what they want to do. We're already doing it as a team, and we're being successful. We've taken action and we've gotten results," Martinez said.

Specifically, Martinez said he brought two full-time social workers into the department to help address citizen mental health, addiction, suicide prevention, and other needs that go beyond the duties and training of law enforcement officers.

He also emphasized his efforts to crack down on gun violence, illegal gun sales and carjacking through special investigations, the creation of an auto theft task force, and the use of new technology, such as license plate readers and virtual reality training simulations.

In addition, Martinez said during his five years as sheriff he's led efforts to improve school safety, reduce human trafficking, ensure peaceful protests during a period of civil unrest, and work to better connect the county police to local communities through block parties, bike patrols and similar activities.

"I'm so proud of the accomplishments and achievements that we've done together as a team," Martinez said. "The men and women of the Lake County sheriff's department have done an awesome job.

"That's why I'm successful. Because of them. They're doing a great job. They're doing what they're supposed to be doing. That's why I'm proud to be their sheriff, and that's why I will do whatever it takes to give them training, the resources and the equipment to do their jobs."

Trajkovich said she doesn't recognize the sheriff's department Martinez is describing. She said, in her experience, department positions and equipment are doled out based on favoritism, and many of the specialized programs have been canceled due to staff shortages.

"If you don't do what they want you to do then you lose a car, you lose a position, you lose a specialty, and therefore you lose money," Trajkovich said. "It's fear, that's what it is."

If she's elected sheriff, Trajkovich said she'll ensure all officers receive training in mental health and other issues they're likely to encounter on the streets, new skills for working with children, equal opportunity to advance, and renewed trust between the sheriff's department and the community.

"We can have all the little shiny coins, and all the little organizations and programs, but what are we doing with what we have within with our officers and our corrections officers? We're not addressing that," Trajkovich said. "We recently lost an officer to suicide. Our supervisors are not trained in that area, nor is there anything available. We have training but are they really trained for that?

"So within our department we do have those issues, and, I stress this, if we cannot deal with that within our department, within ourselves, how can we address the community with that?"

Ligon, meanwhile, took a different approach. He said his 36 years of military service in the U.S. Army and the Indiana National Guard, combined with his more than two decades of work as a federal law enforcement agent, Gary police commissioner, parole officer and probation officer have prepared him to lead the sheriff's department with integrity.

"I know what leadership means and being a strong leader will definitely prevent you from breaking that chain of command. That's very important to keep the morale," Ligon said. "Without morale, everything else fails."

He said a top priority if he's elected will be to work with young people in schools to respond to mental health needs and deter the criminal impulse in youths and adults before it has an opportunity to take hold by implementing the "Law in Your Community" program.

"Trust is the most important thing among the police department and the community," Ligon said. "We have to rebuild that trust. Once we can communicate and build that trust then a lot of things will happen."

The fourth Democratic candidate for Lake County sheriff, Anthony Williams, of Gary, did not attend the debate.

A recording of the debate is set to air at 7 p.m. Monday on Lakeshore Public Radio, 89.1 FM.

