Spirit of public service motivates both Democrats running in Indiana Senate District 1

The name Frank Mrvan will not appear on the ballot this year as a candidate for Indiana Senate District 1 for the first time since 1978.

The 89-year-old former state senator from Hammond resigned in January for health reasons, and the district's Democratic precinct leaders selected Michael Griffin, the longtime Highland clerk-treasurer, to finish the 10 months remaining in Mrvan's final term.

Now it's up to Democratic voters in the newly redrawn district, which includes Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and southwestern Merrillville, to decide whether to stick with Griffin, or get behind Highland veterans advocate Martin Del Rio.

The winner of the May 3 Democratic primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election and compete for a four-year Senate term against Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, who is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Griffin is centering his campaign on his experience as an elected official and commitment to public service, both as a state senator during the 2022 legislative session and for 30 years as the financial leader of a growing community.

"My brief tenure in the Indiana Senate has further invigorated my enthusiasm for public service and provided evidence that my choice to run for Senate was the right one. It is the place I am now called to serve; to work on matters that challenge the prosperity of our Region as well as that of my friends and neighbors," Griffin said.

If elected to the Senate in his own right, Griffin said he plans to take the lessons he's learned as a student and practitioner in public finance and apply them to Indiana's budgeting and spending decisions, especially to encourage cooperation between the state and local governments.

Specifically, Griffin said that includes improving the collection and use of data in public finance decision-making, rewarding government employees who identify cost-cutting policies, looking at tax-base sharing to promote spending efficiency and economic development, and evaluating both the costs and benefits of policy decisions as part of the biennial state budget process.

Griffin also wants to bolster services available to military veterans, conduct regular town hall meetings alongside other Northwest Indiana lawmakers, and convene listening sessions with public school teachers and superintendents.

"I engaged the breadth of my 30 years of public finance expertise and regional and local government service to the public during my first months as an Indiana state senator and will continue to commit both time and expertise to author or improve bills that are important to the people of my district — and my state — while exploring innovations in funding that provide the greatest good at the least cost," Griffin said.

"The needs of our great Region and state are many; the worthy work to meet them may be long. I am heartened by the words of Paul of Tarsus who in his letter to the church at Galatia urged: 'Let us not grow weary in welldoing for in due season we shall reap, if we do not lose heart.'"

Del Rio, on the other hand, said the coinciding opportunities offered by Mrvan's retirement and the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries demands 1st District voters do more than just replace a longtime elected official with another longtime elected official.

"The fierce urgency of now means that we have no time to waste on voting in more of the same 30-year rinse-and-repeat politicians," Del Rio said.

"This is a moment to call it like it is, a moment for bold ideas, fearlessness, and to elect the candidate with a track record of actually fighting for the people."

Del Rio said his experience as a combat veteran, as well as the state's wounded warrior advocate, has prepared him to tackle a broad swath of issues, including defending teachers from efforts to seize control of school curriculum and classroom activities, boosting educator pay, and eliminating Indiana's anti-union right-to-work statute.

In addition, Del Rio said he also would prioritize veterans issues at the Statehouse by "providing the treatment, benefits and assistance that they deserve, and creating policy that ties a budget and staff to these resources."

"I am one of few subject matter experts in this field in Northwest Indiana, and I have lived through the struggles that many of our veterans are enduring," Del Rio said. "I want to work with veteran organizations including the Commanders Round Table, to establish more comprehensive resources that actually address the situations many of our Hoosier veterans are facing."

Del Rio said his time in and out of uniform demonstrates his commitment to public service and his goal of making the American experience more equitable and prosperous for all Hoosier families.

"We will not get a second chance in the next decade or possibly longer to get this right," Del Rio said. "I am the only candidate with a track record of putting the people first and standing up to fight for the residents of Northwest Indiana. I am the best candidate because now is when we need a strong voice in the state Senate that isn’t afraid to speak up and get things done."

