State close to finalizing redistricting plans for Lake County commissioners, council

CROWN POINT — There doesn't seem to be much need for the Indiana Election Commission to continue controlling the once-a-decade process of redrawing district boundaries for the three Lake County commissioners and seven county council seats.
The election commission's two Republican and two Democratic members mostly sat mum during a public hearing Friday as the chairmen of the Lake County Democratic and Republican parties explained how they worked together over the past few weeks to come up with an agreed commissioners' map and a nearly finalized council map.
"We are trying to work together and I think we've done quite well," said Dan Dernulc, a County Council member and Lake Republican chairman. "I think these are good maps."
Lake Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser agreed: "We believe they reflect the statutory requirements and especially protecting communities of interest."
The proposed commissioners map calls for one district consisting of North Township, a second district containing Calumet, Hobart and Ross townships, and a third district with the balance of the county.
The state election commission, technically sitting as the Lake County Redistricting Commission, expressed no concerns about the recommended county commissioner districts.
In fact, several members seemed to signal they're likely to simply adopt the map crafted by the county's GOP and Democratic leaders at the commission's final meeting Dec. 17 in Indianapolis.
The election commission did not take time to consider an alternative, horizontal commissioners map consisting of a lakefront district, a roughly Interstate 80/94 to U.S. 30 district, and a southern district that was provided by Christopher Harris, of Hammond, a member of the nonpartisan Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, because Harris was not in attendance due to a funeral.
Concerning the County Council, Wieser and Dernulc presented similar redistricting proposals with four districts roughly north of Ridge Road, two districts in the middle of the county, and one district in the south.
The two middle districts — which have seen the highest population growth in the county over the past decade — are where the maps diverged the most.
The Republican plan creates a District 4 containing nearly all of St. John Township and the northwest corner of Center Township, and a District 6 with Ross Township, Winfield Township, and the northeast corner of St. John Township.
Meanwhile, the Democratic plan cedes the southwest corner of St. John Township to District 7, which is roughly the southern half of the county, and establishes District 4 with the balance of St. John Township and northwestern Center Township. District 6 would lose Winfield Township to District 7 and take in the eastern half of Center Township, along with Ross Township.
The election commissioners scrutinized large printed maps of each of the proposed districts but made no meaningful suggestions for how to change them.
Dernulc and Wieser said they're confident they can work out their differences and reach an agreement on a compromise County Council map the redistricting commission then could just adopt next week without changes.
The four state lawmakers who serve as nonvoting advisers to the commission — state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary — similarly appeared satisfied with having the county's Democratic and Republican leaders craft the maps.
Though Smith wondered aloud why Lake County, and only Lake County, has been subject to some four decades of state control of its county government redistricting process, and suggested perhaps it's time the state allow Lake County to run its own redistricting, since county leaders clearly are up to the task.
"I'm opposed to this mistreatment of Lake County," Smith said.