State close to finalizing redistricting plans for Lake County commissioners, council

In fact, several members seemed to signal they're likely to simply adopt the map crafted by the county's GOP and Democratic leaders at the commission's final meeting Dec. 17 in Indianapolis.

The election commission did not take time to consider an alternative, horizontal commissioners map consisting of a lakefront district, a roughly Interstate 80/94 to U.S. 30 district, and a southern district that was provided by Christopher Harris, of Hammond, a member of the nonpartisan Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, because Harris was not in attendance due to a funeral.

Concerning the County Council, Wieser and Dernulc presented similar redistricting proposals with four districts roughly north of Ridge Road, two districts in the middle of the county, and one district in the south.

The two middle districts — which have seen the highest population growth in the county over the past decade — are where the maps diverged the most.

The Republican plan creates a District 4 containing nearly all of St. John Township and the northwest corner of Center Township, and a District 6 with Ross Township, Winfield Township, and the northeast corner of St. John Township.