Statehouse monument will honor crusaders for women's suffrage in Indiana

The General Assembly has decreed a monument recognizing the decades of efforts to secure the right to vote for women be placed on the Indiana Statehouse grounds.

The Indiana House voted 97-0 Tuesday to send Senate Enrolled Act 6 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the Senate, 47-0.

The Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission created the monument as part of its 2020 celebrations of the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote throughout the nation.

Holcomb’s Department of Administration, however, declined to place the monument at the Statehouse absent General Assembly approval.

State Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, said locating the monument at the primary state government building will ensure Hoosiers are aware of the importance of voting and the need for all to participate in a representative government.

“This marker is an important reminder to those touring our Statehouse and the grounds to recognize that this right was a very hard-fought, human right, and to realize that many women before us did this for all of us,” Negele said.