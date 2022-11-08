Steady flow of voters showing up Tuesday in Porter County, 'proud' election official reports

As inspector of the voting center at Brummitt Elementary School just east of Chesterton, Dean Hultman jumped on his cell phone early Tuesday when a young woman was told she was not registered to vote.
After many minutes of back and forth conversation and searching data bases, he helped to discover that the woman's name had been misspelled in the system and she was handed a ballot.
"I really wanted to vote," she said walking away.
Four in ten U.S. voters say they plan to vote before Election Day. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
The woman joined what was by early morning a steady line of voters at the school seeking to cast ballots in the heated mid-term election. Voters were met with moderate temperatures and bright sunshine.
"I'm proud that there are so many people here," Hultman said.
Nearly 200 people had cast ballots at the single site before 9 a.m., he said.
"We've had a line all morning and we opened up with a line," Hultman said.
A similar turnout was underway early Tuesday a few miles to the west at Ethel R. Jones Elementary School in Portage.
"It's been pretty steady," said that site's poll inspector, Doug Clark.
About 200 people had cast ballots by 9:30 a.m., he said.
Tuesday's turnout was already stronger than it had been during the spring primary election, Clark said, and problems were minimal as of early morning.
"I think it's been pretty smooth," Clark said.
While there not the lines seen at other polling sites, voting was reportedly going strongly at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center along Ind. 49 in Porter.
"It's been kind of steady," said Poll Inspector Michelle Senderhauf.
Nearly 70 people had voted at the site by 9 a.m. and voters seemed to be showing in groups, she said.
Senderhauf was expecting to see a surge of voters near the end of the day as commuters arrive back at nearby South Shore Line commuter train station on their way home.
Voting continues through 6 p.m. Tuesday and anyone in line by that time will be given the opportunity to cast a ballot, Clark said.
Here are top races on the ballot in Northwest Indiana
U.S. Senate
Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., left, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., are competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate.
Times file photos
U.S. House, District 1
Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, left, and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, are competing for a two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.
Photos provided
Indiana secretary of state
Republican Diego Morales, of Indianapolis, left, and Democrat Destiny Wells, of Indianapolis, are competing for a four-year term overseeing Indiana's elections as secretary of state.
Photos provided
Indiana state auditor
Democrat ZeNai Brooks, of Indianapolis, left, and Republican State Auditor Tera Klutz, of Fishers, are competing for a four-year term making sure Indiana's bills are paid on time as state auditor.
Photos provided
Indiana state treasurer
Democratic Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan, of Bloomington, left, and Republican Daniel Elliott, of Martinsville, are competing for a four-year term managing a portion of Indiana's finances as state treasurer.
Photos provided
Indiana Senate, District 1
State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, left, and Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, are competing for a four-year term representing Indiana Senate District 1, which includes all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville and St. John, along with unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Photos provided
Indiana Senate, District 4
Republican former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, left, and state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, are competing for a four-year term representing Indiana Senate District 4, which includes northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 9
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, left, and Republican Dion Bergeron, of Michigan City, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 9, which contains northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 10
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, left, and Republican Manuel Maldonado, of Portage Township, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 10, which includes Portage and other communities in northwest Porter County.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 12
Republican Charles Kallas, of Griffith, left, and state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 12, which includes Munster, Highland and Griffith.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 15
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, left, and Democrat Chris Kukuch, of Schererville, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 15, which includes Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 19
Former state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, left, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 19, which includes Crown Point, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and nearby unincorporated areas in Lake and Porter counties.
Photos provided
Lake County sheriff
Republican Dave Crane, of Cedar Lake, left, and Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., of Crown Point, are competing for a four-term as Lake County sheriff.
Photos provided
