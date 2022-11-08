Steady flow of voters showing up Tuesday in Porter County, 'proud' election official reports

As inspector of the voting center at Brummitt Elementary School just east of Chesterton, Dean Hultman jumped on his cell phone early Tuesday when a young woman was told she was not registered to vote.

After many minutes of back and forth conversation and searching data bases, he helped to discover that the woman's name had been misspelled in the system and she was handed a ballot.

"I really wanted to vote," she said walking away.

The woman joined what was by early morning a steady line of voters at the school seeking to cast ballots in the heated mid-term election. Voters were met with moderate temperatures and bright sunshine.

"I'm proud that there are so many people here," Hultman said.

Nearly 200 people had cast ballots at the single site before 9 a.m., he said.

"We've had a line all morning and we opened up with a line," Hultman said.

A similar turnout was underway early Tuesday a few miles to the west at Ethel R. Jones Elementary School in Portage.

"It's been pretty steady," said that site's poll inspector, Doug Clark.

About 200 people had cast ballots by 9:30 a.m., he said.

Tuesday's turnout was already stronger than it had been during the spring primary election, Clark said, and problems were minimal as of early morning.

"I think it's been pretty smooth," Clark said.

While there not the lines seen at other polling sites, voting was reportedly going strongly at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center along Ind. 49 in Porter.

"It's been kind of steady," said Poll Inspector Michelle Senderhauf.

Nearly 70 people had voted at the site by 9 a.m. and voters seemed to be showing in groups, she said.

Senderhauf was expecting to see a surge of voters near the end of the day as commuters arrive back at nearby South Shore Line commuter train station on their way home.

Voting continues through 6 p.m. Tuesday and anyone in line by that time will be given the opportunity to cast a ballot, Clark said.