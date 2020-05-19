Steelworkers union endorses Myers for Indiana governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The union representing thousands of Northwest Indiana steelworkers is supporting Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic candidate, in this year's election for Indiana governor.

Mike Millsap, director of United Steelworkers District 7, announced Monday the labor organization's endorsement of the former state health commissioner in Myers' race against incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"We are in unprecedented times as our workers face layoffs, and those who continue working face unique safety challenges in the workplace," Millsap said.

"United Steelworkers are confident that Dr. Woody Myers will look out for the health, safety and economic security of our members. He is the best candidate for the job, and we are thrilled to support Dr. Woody Myers for governor of Indiana."

Myers said he was honored by the Steelworkers' endorsement and grateful to have thousands of union members backing his campaign.

"I pledge to ensure all Indiana workers have additional economic opportunities, safer working conditions and a voice in our state," Myers said.

Both Myers and Holcomb are running unopposed for their party's nominations in the June 2 primary election.