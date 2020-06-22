Strengthening community at center of Democratic candidates' police reform plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Improving the relationship between law enforcement and Hoosier communities will be a top priority for the state if the Democratic candidates for Indiana governor and lieutenant governor are elected in November.

Dr. Woody Myers and former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson — the first woman to serve on the Hammond police force — today are issuing a six-point plan for reforming Indiana's criminal justice system, following the May 25 police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minnesota and the protests that followed in the Region, state and nation.

Their plan, provided exclusively to The Times ahead of the public release, aims to change how police serve citizens, hold police more accountable, re-prioritize resources by reexamining who gets locked up, and to combat long overlooked racial injustices.

"A lot of what's happening now is going to be painful on all sides, it's not going to be something that's welcome. I think that there's going to be a lot of angst," said Lawson, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee.

"But I also think that change is good, and it's going to be great for law enforcement in the long-run and it's going to be great for the community.