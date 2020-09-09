 Skip to main content
Supreme Court encouraging Hoosier lawyers to serve as Election Day poll workers
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election

Leedera Crawford, left, and Pamela Perry help count some of the 30,000 plus absentee ballots at the Lake County Government Center during Indiana's June 2 primary election.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Indiana Supreme Court is encouraging Hoosier lawyers to serve as poll workers at the Nov. 3 general election by allowing their training and service time to count toward a law license renewal requirement.

In a letter issued Wednesday, the high court’s five justices said lawyers have an opportunity this year to demonstrate their commitment to public service and the right to vote by filling poll worker vacancies in counties across the state.

They noted the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined many of the usual precinct election officials due to their age, and said the legal community should step up to help ensure polling places are open and adequately staffed.

To that end, the Supreme Court is authorizing the county poll worker training completed by Hoosier attorneys to count as one credit of the continuing legal education annually required to maintain a law license in Indiana.

Time spent by attorneys working the polls on Election Day also can be reported as pro bono hours, even though poll workers typically are paid up to $150, according to the high court — which regulates the legal profession in the state.

“Every day Indiana attorneys fulfill their civic duty as guardians of our most precious rights,” the justices said.

“If you are also able to serve as a poll worker, we send our sincerest thanks. It is a time of need, and your community partners and state are grateful for your leadership.”

Lawyers and non-lawyers, who are registered voters, can sign up to work the polls by contacting their county’s election board or clerk’s office.

Download PDF Indiana Supreme Court letter on lawyers as poll workers

Gallery: NWI votes on delayed primary date

