Tallian best positioned Democrat to win Indiana attorney general race, poll finds

A statewide public opinion poll commissioned by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, finds she is the most competitive candidate Hoosier Democrats could nominate next month for Indiana attorney general.

The May 22-23 Victoria Research survey of 894 registered Indiana voters shows Tallian tied at 36% against Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill, with 28% of Hoosier voters still undecided. The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.3%.

According to the poll, Tallian is the only statewide Democratic candidate with support greater than or equal to her Republican opponent.

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, the other contender for the Democratic attorney general nomination, is running slightly behind Hill, 35% to 37%, the poll found.

At the same time, GOP President Donald Trump enjoys a 49% to 39% lead in Indiana over former Vice President Joe Biden, and support for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is more than twice that of Democrat Woody Myers, 53% to 24%, according to the poll.