Tallian best positioned Democrat to win Indiana attorney general race, poll finds
A statewide public opinion poll commissioned by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, finds she is the most competitive candidate Hoosier Democrats could nominate next month for Indiana attorney general.

The May 22-23 Victoria Research survey of 894 registered Indiana voters shows Tallian tied at 36% against Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill, with 28% of Hoosier voters still undecided. The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.3%.

According to the poll, Tallian is the only statewide Democratic candidate with support greater than or equal to her Republican opponent.

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, the other contender for the Democratic attorney general nomination, is running slightly behind Hill, 35% to 37%, the poll found.

At the same time, GOP President Donald Trump enjoys a 49% to 39% lead in Indiana over former Vice President Joe Biden, and support for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is more than twice that of Democrat Woody Myers, 53% to 24%, according to the poll.

Donna Victoria, founder of Victoria Research, said Tallian starting the race even with Hill — particularly when the poll found 51% of voters haven't yet heard much about the recent suspension of Hill's law license for groping four women at a bar — makes the contest "very competitive."

"That is a crushingly low level of support for an incumbent Republican, especially when the marquee top of the ticket races are still showing comfortable Republican leads," Victoria said.

The poll found if Republicans dump Hill as their nominee it only marginally improves the party's chances of maintaining control of the attorney general's office for another four years.

That's because Tallian's credentials on expanding health care and combating sexual harassment solidify her Democratic base, and her longstanding support for reforming Indiana's marijuana laws garner her support from some traditional Republican and Libertarian voters, Victoria said.

"My proven record on these issues will ensure we win this November and finally restore dignity to the office of the Indiana attorney general," Tallian said.

The Democratic and Republican nominees for attorney general will be selected through mail-in balloting by delegates elected at the June 2 primary election, instead of at traditional party conventions that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominees then will compete against each other at the Nov. 3 general election.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

