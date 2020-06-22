Tallian vows to keep fighting for big issues in Indiana Senate after attorney general bid falters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, saw her dream of becoming Indiana's next attorney general dashed last week after being narrowly defeated for the Democratic nomination by former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

Nevertheless, the four-term Region lawmaker isn't giving up the fight on issues she's championed over 14 years in the Statehouse, including pursuing criminal justice reform, preserving the Healthy Indiana Plan and legalizing medicinal marijuana.

"It is always disappointing to lose an election," Tallian said in a video message to her supporters.

"But I will be in the state Senate, in January, and will be working on all those things that are so important to all of us."

Democratic state convention delegates, voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, picked Weinzapfel over Tallian for the party's attorney general nomination by a margin of 48 votes — 1,057 to 1,009.