GARY — Three unforgettable names in Gary music history are backing state Sen. Eddie Melton in his bid for Gary mayor.

In a short video released Monday, Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson — original members of the Jackson 5 who now make up The Jacksons — encourage Gary residents to mark their ballots for Melton in the May 2 Democratic primary election.

"He's the man that's going to turn everything around," Jackie Jackson promises in the video.

"Make Gary what it's supposed to be," agrees Tito Jackson.

"So if you want Gary to be the way it used to be, this is the man who can get it done," said Marlon Jackson, pointing at Melton. "You all get out and vote, get out in the cold and vote."

Melton observed that when the Jacksons were growing up in Gary, just steps from Roosevelt High School where they won their first talent show before rocketing to worldwide fame, the city had a thriving economy that nurtured their expectations.

The two-term state senator is among those who have led the effort to commemorate the Jacksons' place in Gary, while also seeking to revive opportunities once available to families living in the Steel City.

"Earning the support of Jackie, Tito and Marlon for my candidacy for mayor means so much to me, and I appreciate not only their friendship but their belief in my ability to lead Gary to its full potential," Melton said.

Melton is challenging incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince for a four-year term as the city's chief executive.

