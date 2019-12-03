Top Indiana business organization endorses governor's reelection bid

The political arm of Indiana's leading business organization is endorsing the 2020 reelection bid of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said Holcomb is receiving the group's second-ever gubernatorial endorsement because Holcomb's policies have "undeniably propelled the state forward in many meaningful ways."
"Immediately tackling the opioid crisis showed his compassion and determination — and set the tone. From the long-term infrastructure funding to the workforce emphasis to hate crimes legislation, these were longtime policy priorities that finally became reality the last few years," Brinegar said. "The difference-maker was Governor Holcomb and his willingness to stick his neck out and make a point that these issues truly matter."
Brinegar said the chamber also is endorsing Holcomb — more than six months before the Democratic nominee is selected — because Indiana businesses will suffer if the state no longer has Holcomb's forward-looking approach.
"Other states are not standing still so we can't afford to lose our economic momentum, especially in key areas like technology, logistics and manufacturing," Brinegar said.
Holcomb said he was "honored" to receive the chamber's endorsement and promised, "We're just getting started."
"All Hoosiers deserve access to the gains of Indiana's growing economy — for themselves, their families and their futures. It's all about putting people first," Holcomb said. "I'm excited to work with Hoosier job creators to make sure we keep delivering for Hoosiers."
The chamber's only other gubernatorial endorsement went to Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels' 2008 reelection bid, a campaign managed for Daniels by Holcomb.