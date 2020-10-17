Trump supporters flood Valpo park in get out the vote rally

VALPARAISO — Trump fever was contagious at Saturday’s Porter County GOP rally.

Hundreds of his supporters flocked to Central Park to buy Trump merchandise and hear messages aimed at getting out the vote.

Jeff Hickman, of Valparaiso, said he voted for Donald Trump in 2016, in part because of the president’s views on immigration.

“He was a question mark then because he didn’t have any political background,” Hickman said, but has had a solid performance since then.

Ellyn Major, of Valparaiso, appreciates Trump’s support for the troops, but that’s not all. “What he has done for the economy is amazing,” Major said. The nation needs his economic expertise for the next four years, she said.

Eileen Hyatt, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, said she appreciates Trump draining the swamp in Washington, D.C.

Todd Rokita, a Munster native running for Indiana attorney general, was effusive in his praise for Trump.

“This election is for all the marbles. This one determines as a country where we will be,” he said. “I’ve never seen anyone fight more than Donald Trump for America."