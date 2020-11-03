Tuesday is last chance for Hoosiers to vote in this year's general election

Election Day finally is here!
Northwest Indiana voters have just 12 hours remaining — between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday — to cast their ballot and help decide who is elected president of the United States, the Region's next congressman, Indiana governor, and the winners of numerous other state and local contests.
Hoosiers can find their Election Day polling place by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by calling the elections office in Lake County at 219-755-3795, Porter County at 219-465-3485, or LaPorte County at 219-326-6808.
Voters must present a government-issued photo identification card to receive a ballot. Voters also should find their polling places clean and stocked with personal protective equipment to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
One thing Election Day voters might not find are long lines at polling places after an unprecedented number of Hoosiers already cast their ballots at an early voting site or voted absentee using a mail-in ballot.
In Lake County, approximately two-thirds of the usual number of votes cast in a presidential election year were submitted prior to Election Day, with a record number of both mail-in and early votes this year.
It's a similar story in Porter County, where the prior early vote record was more than doubled this year, and even more voters are expected on Election Day, said Sundae Schoon, director of the county's elections and voter registration office.
LaPorte County likewise doubled up its pre-Election Day ballots compared to 2016, according County Clerk Kathy Chroback.
"No one has seen anything like this," she said.
Under Indiana law, any person in line to cast a ballot when the polls close at 6 p.m. is entitled to vote, no matter how long it takes for all the voters to get through the polling place.
Voters who experience problems at their voting site can seek assistance from poll workers, local police, or by contacting their county's elections office at the telephone number above.
Be patient for results
Despite the large number of mail-in votes, which require extra time to process, Lake and LaPorte counties are hoping to have nearly all their ballots preliminarily counted Tuesday night, while Porter County is confident it will have a complete tally of unofficial results.
The first numbers released in all three counties, probably shortly after 6 p.m., should be the tens of thousands of in-person early votes cast over the past month, followed by the Election Day votes as they come in from the various polling places.
The counties also plan to have bipartisan teams begin processing and counting mail-in ballots beginning at 6 or 7 a.m. Tuesday, and those totals intermittently will be added to the in-person voting results throughout the night.
Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said "there is a good possibility" Lake County will manage to count all of its more than 30,000 mail-in ballots on Tuesday, along with all the in-person votes.
But she's scheduled vote counters to come in Wednesday, if needed, to finish the job. LaPorte County also is anticipating possibly completing its mail-in vote count Wednesday.
"People need to know there is a potential that we may not finish," Fajman said. "There's nothing going wrong, no one is doing anything, no pointing the fingers.
"We have a lot of ballots, and we want to make sure that they're counted efficiently, correctly, and then, if we need to take that extra day, we will."
Fajman said if a second count day is necessary, the counted and uncounted ballots will be secured with multiple locks and police officers stationed overnight in the election office to ensure there isn't even a hint of hanky panky in Lake County.
In any case, the preliminary results released on and after Election Day, and the race winners projected from those results, are just that — preliminary.
The election boards in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as usual, don't meet until late next week to certify the election results that get sent to the secretary of state, who compiles Indiana's official tallies.
Indiana's electoral votes in the presidential race won't be awarded until Dec. 14, when the electors for the presidential candidate who receives the most Hoosier votes meet at the Statehouse to officially cast Indiana's 11 electoral votes for that candidate.
Voters can find preliminary election results and projected winners in Northwest Indiana races reported at nwi.com beginning Tuesday and continuing until the final outcomes are determined.
Times Staff Writer Bob Kasarda and correspondent Doug Ross contributed to this report.
