Tuesday is last chance for Hoosiers to vote in this year's general election

Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said "there is a good possibility" Lake County will manage to count all of its more than 30,000 mail-in ballots on Tuesday, along with all the in-person votes.

But she's scheduled vote counters to come in Wednesday, if needed, to finish the job. LaPorte County also is anticipating possibly completing its mail-in vote count Wednesday.

"People need to know there is a potential that we may not finish," Fajman said. "There's nothing going wrong, no one is doing anything, no pointing the fingers.

"We have a lot of ballots, and we want to make sure that they're counted efficiently, correctly, and then, if we need to take that extra day, we will."

Fajman said if a second count day is necessary, the counted and uncounted ballots will be secured with multiple locks and police officers stationed overnight in the election office to ensure there isn't even a hint of hanky panky in Lake County.

In any case, the preliminary results released on and after Election Day, and the race winners projected from those results, are just that — preliminary.