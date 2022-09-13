TV ads are newest venue for Northwest Indiana congressional contest

If you haven't seen one yet while watching television or an online streaming service — it's only a matter of time.

Campaign ads for and against the candidates running to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House are popping up more often as the number of days before the Nov. 8 general election shrinks.

So far, the ads mainly have been funded by donations to the two candidates in the race: U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland; and Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Crown Point Republican.

Ironically, those ads all focus on Green.

Green's ad touts her background as an Air Force veteran and founder of MissionAero Pipeline, a nonprofit organization that aims to steer at-risk youth to careers in the aerospace industry, as reasons to elect her as representative for Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

"Lately, the American Dream has been only for the wealthy, and that's why I'm running for Congress," says Green, standing in a civilian flight suit in front of an airplane. "Costs and crime are soaring, jobs are leaving, politicians are doing nothing and I've had enough."

Mrvan's ad, meanwhile, warns voters that Green wants to ban all access to abortion with no exceptions, including rape, incest or when the health or life of a pregnant woman is at risk.

"Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green would take away every woman's choice, no matter the consequences. We 100% can't send Jennifer-Ruth Green to Congress," his ad intones.

It's relatively unusual to see television ads in the 1st Congressional District because Democrats have continuously held the seat for nine decades and the Republican nominee typically lacks the resources needed to mount a serious campaign.

This year, however, state and national Republicans are optimistic they can pick off the Northwest Indiana House seat, in part because Mrvan won in 2020 with only 56% of the vote, compared to the 65% won by former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, against the same opponent two years earlier.

That's also prompted GOP-aligned political action committees to pour money into the district, including some $5 million in TV ads reserved by the Congressional Leadership Fund.

Its latest "Thanks, Frank" campaign commercial links Mrvan to Democratic President Joe Biden and accuses both leaders of spending recklessly, such as supporting tax incentives for electric car purchasers and adding enforcement agents at the Internal Revenue Service.

"Frank Mrvan wasted millions on handouts to elites, raised taxes on the middle class and hired an army of IRS agents to shake down Americans for anything they have left," said Calvin Moore, CLF communications director. "Hoosiers will absolutely be 'voting with their pocketbooks' like Mrvan said, and it's exactly why he’ll be out of a job in November."

On the other hand, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is supporting Mrvan's campaign through its Frontline program that provides essential resources to Democratic candidates in potentially competitive U.S. House races.

"Given the attention of this race from conservative, national organizations, it is only appropriate for the DCCC to announce their priority for this district as well. I am grateful for their vote of confidence and will continue to be relentless in my focus to be a district-centric member of Congress who prioritizes the kitchen-table challenges from inflation, growing the Northwest Indiana economy and defending our invaluable steel and manufacturing industries," Mrvan said.

And if that's not enough candidate commercial content, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., announced Monday his campaign will be rolling out in the weeks ahead seven figures in ad spending, or more than $1 million worth, in his U.S. Senate re-election bid against Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.