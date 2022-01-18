Two Democrats, so far, vying to succeed Mrvan in Indiana Senate

At least two Democratic candidates already are vying for the chance to succeed retired state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and both also are competing to represent the new 1st Senate District for a four-year term.
Longtime Highland Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin and Martin Del Rio, a Highland resident and regional coordinator for the Warrior Care Transition Program, have filed paperwork at the Statehouse to run in the May 3 primary election for Indiana Senate.
The winner of that contest is likely to face Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, who so far is unopposed for the Republican Senate nomination.
However, the Democratic candidate may have the advantage of incumbency, since a caucus of the district's Democratic precinct committeemen is due to meet in the weeks ahead to select Mrvan's replacement for the 10 months remaining in his term.
Mrvan, 88, unexpectedly announced Jan. 11 he was retiring from the Senate, effective immediately, after nearly 40 years of representing Hammond and neighboring communities in the Republican-controlled chamber.
Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl has not yet scheduled the caucus to pick Mrvan's successor.
But it's expected to be held soon enough that the winner will be on the job in Indianapolis for at least a few weeks before the General Assembly's statutory March 14 adjournment deadline.
Griffin, a public finance expert and an instructor at Indiana University Northwest's School of Public and Environmental Affairs, said he's running for Senate to bring his extensive experience in local government to bear on taxes, finance and similar issues at the state level.
He said as Highland clerk-treasurer since 1992 he's led initiatives that have saved the town significant dollars and kept taxes lower than they otherwise would have been.
"My goal in my work is the same as my goal in my life — to serve with honor, distinction and pride," Griffin said.
"There is something very exhilarating about finding yourself in a place that provides another opportunity of service as the General Assembly grapples with very best practices when it comes to structuring government."
Del Rio, meanwhile, said his experience as a combat veteran, as well as the state's wounded warrior advocate, has prepared him to tackle issues including veteran homelessness, opioid addiction, education benefits and unemployment.
He said Indiana senators have made great strides in understanding the struggles and motivations of Hoosier citizens but there's still "more work to do."
"More work to do for our teachers who are still in need of resources in order to guide our children to broader horizons. More work to do for our unions and small business owners. More work to do in the fight for free and fair elections. More work to do in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality and enforcement against hate crimes," Del Rio said.
"More work to do in keeping Hoosier jobs from going overseas and more work to do for our health care workers, first responders, and veterans who selflessly served and continue to serve us when we need them most."
The current 1st District includes south Hammond, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Dyer and Schererville.
Mrvan was not expected to run for reelection this fall because his Hammond home last year was shifted into Senate District 2, served by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, during the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative district boundaries.
The new 1st Senate District moved a bit south and now encompasses all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and the southwestern portion of Merrillville.