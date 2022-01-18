Two Democrats, so far, vying to succeed Mrvan in Indiana Senate

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl has not yet scheduled the caucus to pick Mrvan's successor.

But it's expected to be held soon enough that the winner will be on the job in Indianapolis for at least a few weeks before the General Assembly's statutory March 14 adjournment deadline.

Griffin, a public finance expert and an instructor at Indiana University Northwest's School of Public and Environmental Affairs, said he's running for Senate to bring his extensive experience in local government to bear on taxes, finance and similar issues at the state level.

He said as Highland clerk-treasurer since 1992 he's led initiatives that have saved the town significant dollars and kept taxes lower than they otherwise would have been.

"My goal in my work is the same as my goal in my life — to serve with honor, distinction and pride," Griffin said.

"There is something very exhilarating about finding yourself in a place that provides another opportunity of service as the General Assembly grapples with very best practices when it comes to structuring government."