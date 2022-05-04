Two Lake County Council incumbents defeated in primary contests

Gary Common Councilman Clorius Lay is one step closer to taking his policymaking talents to Crown Point and once again working on behalf of all Lake County residents.

Unofficial results show Lay defeated Lake County Councilman Al Menchaca, D-Gary, in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Lake County Council District 2.

Lay almost is certain to be elected at the Nov. 8 general election as there currently is no Republican running in the district, which includes the west side of Gary and portions of Griffith, Highland and unincorporated Calumet Township.

The Democratic nominee said he wasn't surprised he defeated Menchaca, who was appointed to the council in June 2019 following the death of Councilwoman Elsie Franklin to complete the four-year term she won eight months earlier.

"I wasn't surprised about anything in all of the races," Lay said. "Nothing was surprising to me. It pretty much came out the way I expected."

Lay said he doesn't have any specific policies he hopes to implement if he becomes one of the seven members of the county's financial governing board.

He said Wednesday he's been reading recent county council meeting minutes to get up to speed on what he might be able to accomplish working with his future colleagues.

"I haven't laid out any plans to do A, B, C, D and F. But I can tell you my voting principle is: The needs of the many outweigh the few and the one. So that's basically how I approach government," Lay said.

Lay previously worked as an attorney for various Lake County government agencies. Besides the Gary Common Council, Lay also has been elected to the board of trustees for the Gary Community School Corp. and the Calumet Township Board.

He fell 258 votes short when he challenged Franklin in 2018 in a four-candidate Democratic primary for the District 2 seat on the county council.

"I fully understand what I was doing when I decided to run for it," Lay said. "I've been at every level of legislative government, and I've also been twice an assistant county attorney."

Menchaca did not answer a telephone call seeking comment about his election defeat. He's expected to serve the remainder of his term through Dec. 31.

Two incumbent Lake County Council members failed to win renomination at Tuesday's primary elections.

In District 7, Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, was defeated by Cedar Lake Town Council President Randy Niemeyer for the Republican nomination and a chance to represent roughly the southern half of the county on the council.

Niemeyer next will compete against Democrat Michael Jacobi, of Winfield, in the general election for a four-year term.

