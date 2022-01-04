Two more Democrats enter primary contest for Indiana Senate District 4

"It's hard to build a future in a Republican-led state that so often wants to go backwards: on organized labor, on the environment, on teachers, on women’s health and reproductive choice, and, sadly, on democracy itself," Connor said.

If elected, the U.S. Navy veteran and longstanding promoter of veteran business initiatives plans to focus at the Statehouse on a range of issues, including advanced manufacturing growth in Northwest Indiana, improving nursing home care, environmental cleanup, entrepreneurship, and legalizing marijuana.

"We could, with the right leadership, define our region and position ourselves for outside investment, build a clean energy corridor, attract growth businesses and raise our standard of living," he said.

Chubb, meanwhile, is touting her background as an attorney and the longtime leader of numerous community organizations as her primary qualifications for representing the district in Indianapolis.

Her legislative goals include increasing access to high-quality child care, expanding renewable energy production, recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers, reducing maternal mortality, hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, and decriminalizing marijuana.