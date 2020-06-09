Two Region lawmakers leading push for expanded mail-in voting at Nov. 3 election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Northwest Indiana lawmakers are leading the charge to make mail-in balloting available to all Hoosier voters for the Nov. 3 election.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, are calling on state election officials to authorize "no excuse" absentee voting in the general election, after more than 500,000 Indiana voters successfully participated by mail in last week's primary election.

"It would be extremely irresponsible for Indiana to deny all of our residents the option to vote by a mailed absentee ballot in the general election this year," Melton said.

"This pandemic is not over, and it doesn't look like it will go away anytime soon. In the time that we have before November, we should be actively working to expand mail-in voting to ensure as many residents as possible are able to vote safely and securely by mail this November."

The bipartisan Indiana Election Commission unanimously agreed in March to give all Hoosier voters the option to cast their ballot by mail in the primary election to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.