Two-term Republican mayor running to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress

"We're seeing trends across the country that resonate with sentiments that I've heard from many Hoosiers in the Region, and that I share," Milo said. "Frustration with the results that we are, and we aren't, getting out of Washington, D.C., and the desire for a different type of leadership and a different type of representation than we've had in years past."

Specifically, Milo said she's concerned about inflation running higher than at any point in her lifetime, along with the seemingly never-ending, burdensome federal regulations coming out of the White House.

"I think that we need to have policies that are ensuring that Americans are able to keep as much money, and grow as much money, in their pockets that these policies are not providing," Milo said.

She said it's doubly unfortunate because she believes Northwest Indiana has a real path toward becoming "a hub of industrial innovation," if the federal government only would just engage in responsible partnerships with industry, and provide support for local infrastructure and other resources.