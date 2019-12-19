DEMOTTE — A Newton County advocate for strong labor unions, campaign finance reform and preserving the natural environment is launching a campaign Friday to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.
Ryan Farrar, 39, said he's long dreamed of following in the footsteps of the Region's 36-year congressman, so when Visclosky announced Nov. 6 that his 18th term would be his last, Farrar said it felt like fate opening a door.
"The Region can lay the pathway to the future of progressive Democratic politics, but only if we have the courage to send the right person to Washington," Farrar said.
The former teacher has spent the past few years fighting to halt the siting of an industrial dairy in Lake Village and an immigrant detention center in Roselawn. He also lost to state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, in a 2018 Indiana Senate contest.
Farrar plans to focus his congressional campaign on limiting the money that can be donated to politicians by working to overturn the 2010 "Citizens United" Supreme Court ruling that Farrar said made "Congress for sale to the highest bidder."
"How can our Congress ever enact meaningful reform to issues like climate change, health care, or legalizing cannabis when our representatives are receiving large sums of money from fossil fuels, insurance companies, big pharma, and for-profit prisons?" Farrar said.
Other items on Farrar's legislative agenda include reducing student testing in schools, ensuring everyone can obtain a debt-free college education, fighting for clean air and water, raising the minimum wage, banning union-busting laws and legalizing marijuana.
"When you look at the up-and-coming generation, it's clear that the future is progressive, and I'm giving the people a chance to have a progressive in Congress advocating for their interests," Farrar said.
Farrar does not live in the 1st House District he hopes to represent in Congress. His DeMotte home is approximately one mile south of the Lake County border.
The U.S. Constitution, however, does not require congressmen to live in their districts, only in the states they represent, and Farrar anticipates the 1st District likely will extend into Newton County after the 2021 redistricting.
"I'll gladly stack my credentials against anybody's as a resident of the Region," Farrar said. "It's where I have more friends and family, and it's the culture and community I've always been a part of."
Farrar is the sixth Democratic candidate vying to succeed Visclosky. No Republican has announced a campaign.
