Underdog could shock the world in Indiana U.S. Senate contest

One of the most beloved films about Indiana tells the story of a high school team with few resources taking on and defeating a bigger, better-funded competitor that seemingly has everything going for it.

"Hoosiers" loosely is based on the true story of the Milan Miracle that saw the boys' basketball team at 151-student Milan High School top mighty Muncie Central in the 1954 state championship game.

Elections aren't basketball. But if Hoosier voters this year similarly pull for the underdog when casting their U.S. Senate ballots, it's possible 2022 might come to be forever known as the McDermott Miracle.

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., the five-term mayor of Hammond, has been outraised and outspent by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., in what may turn out to be the biggest fundraising difference of any Indiana U.S. Senate race this century.

But, like the Hickory Huskers in "Hoosiers," McDermott has refused to be outhustled.

He's traveled more than 75,000 miles to Indiana cities and towns that haven't seen a Democratic officeholder in decades, shook thousands of hands, delivered hundreds of speeches, and even briefly came down with COVID-19 — all in an effort to persuade Hoosiers they deserve better than Young voting against their interests in the Senate.

"He voted against $8 billion to come to Indiana!" McDermott said. "Money for our schools, money for our roads and bridges. He voted against infrastructure, doesn't back the blue, and he's taking civil liberties away from 3 million Hoosiers."

On that last point, McDermott has been especially critical of Young's votes to confirm three conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices who helped rescind the longstanding right of American women to decide for themselves whether to continue a pregnancy or obtain an abortion, and who opened the door for the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly to enact a near-total abortion ban.

"Women's rights are under attack, and Nov. 8, 2022, is Indiana's referendum," McDermott said. "This is the year of the woman. Ladies, when I get elected your U.S. senator, and when I end up in Washington, D.C., in the U.S. Senate, I'll know why I'm there. I'll know how I got there. Not because of my charming personality. It's because women got me elected."

"And I want you to know this, I'm going to fight so hard for you I should put a 'W' (for women) behind my name, instead of a 'D' (for Democratic)," he added. "It takes two people to make a baby and only one sex is being penalized right now, and it's not fair what's going on in America."

McDermott also has condemned Young for opposing project labor agreements for federally funded infrastructure projects, contributing to a $16 trillion increase in the national debt since first coming to Congress, refusing to support the Inflation Reduction Act that capped the price of insulin at $35 per month for Medicare recipients, and declining to ensure the continued validity of same-sex marriages.

"You can't tell the working men and women of Indiana that you're pro-labor and then you go to Washington, D.C. and you vote against an $8 billion (for Indiana) infrastructure package. It doesn't jive. You know, Todd Young, my opponent, thinks we're stupid," McDermott said.

"He thinks he can tell veterans, 'I'm a veteran, I'm with you,' and then he votes against veterans that are exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. That's doublespeak. People are sick of that stuff," he added.

McDermott and Young also are far apart on marijuana legalization, with McDermott traveling to Illinois, where recreational marijuana use is permitted, to film a campaign commercial featuring him smoking a joint and touting the benefits of the drug, while Young recently described the issue as a "third-tier priority."

The Republican incumbent said his top priorities include halting the inflation he said was caused by Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress going on a spending spree shortly after taking office in 2021 and undermining the economic benefits Young claimed America was due to reap because of the tax cuts and deregulation enacted under Republican former President Donald Trump.

"We need to stop spending trillions of dollars we don’t have on things we don't need," said Young, who also has called for loosening regulations on the oil and gas industries to help bring down the price of fuel.

Young believes the Biden administration is failing America by deprioritizing border enforcement compared to the Trump administration, leading to increases in drug trafficking and crime across the country and in Indiana.

"Indianapolis is now more dangerous than San Francisco, Chicago and New York," Young said.

To combat border-related crime, Young has proposed boosting federal spending on border patrol, funding a border wall and creating a process for skilled immigrants to more easily enter the country.

At the same time, Young wholeheartedly supports Biden's efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons and other resources as Ukraine works to push back an unlawful Russian invasion.

Young said the fighting in Ukraine is a national security issue for the United States because any weakness America shows in Ukraine only will embolden the leaders of China and Iran to consider acting similar to Russia.

"I stand arm-in-arm with the Biden administration in their efforts to resource our brave Ukrainian fighters," Young said. "We need to stand up for the basic principles of self-government and sovereignty."

Young's reelection campaign generally has ignored McDermott, eschewed public events, and instead is relying mostly on television ads funded by Young's $6 million campaign account to portray Young as a successful leader working for Hoosiers.

It remains to be seen whether Young's failure to obtain Trump's endorsement hurts him with "Make America Great Again" Republican voters who might be inclined to vote for Libertarian James Sceniak instead.

Sceniak contends the two-party system is broken and only by electing a true outsider not beholden to Democratic or Republican leadership in Congress will things begin to change at the Capitol.

"I believe in bringing back public service to Washington, D.C. I believe as a senator, it's not what I can get out of being a senator, but what I can do for you," Sceniak said during an Oct. 16 debate.

The election winner will represent Indiana for a six-year term in the Senate.