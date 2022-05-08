Unique Republican nominee draws national attention to NWI congressional race

The Republican nominee for Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat usually receives condolences after winning the primary election, instead of congratulations, because the person definitely will not be elected in November to represent the Region in Congress.

But Crown Point's Jennifer-Ruth Green, a black woman, definitely is not the usual GOP nominee, and she's confident this will be the year Republicans end their nine decades of futility in the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

"It doesn't matter what color you are, it doesn't matter what your economic background is. Regardless, Americans are suffering, and someone has to stand up and lead and do something about it, and that's why I'm here," Green said Thursday in a nationally televised interview on Fox News.

Green is likely to appear often on Fox News and other conservative television outlets in the months ahead, raising awareness, and money, for her campaign against U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland — in part because black women are among the individuals least likely to vote Republican.

Indeed, only a single black Republican woman ever has served in Congress: former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, from 2015 to 2019.

Green, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said there's really nothing all that complicated about being a black Republican: "I was raised to love America and value the principles of faith, family, personal responsibility and service to country."

"I'm a Christian, first and foremost, and God is good to me. I got saved when I was nine years old," Green said. "God has just been really helpful in encouraging me, and preparing me, for unique opportunities such as this."

Green said she speaks with families every day who are struggling to make ends meet in an uncertain economy. She said the only solution is to vote Democrats out of power.

"Policies are failing to be enacted and people are suffering, and so I want to be able to serve and lead in that capacity," Green said.

Green is the youngest of six children in a family led by a Filipino mother and an African American father who have been married for 52 years.

She said she "wholeheartedly disagrees" with the concept that American institutions and systems are inherently racist.

"Because if it were, I wouldn't have the opportunity to be a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and the Indiana Air National Guard. I wouldn't have the opportunity to be a commander. I wouldn't have the opportunity to be a United States Air Force Academy graduate," Green said.

If elected to Congress, Green plans to focus on red-meat Republican issues, including limiting government spending, scrapping regulations, banning abortion, promoting school choice, defending gun rights and eliminating "socialized" health care.

She said Mrvan poses as a moderate but he's rubber-stamped the economic, energy, immigration and public safety policies of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, that have led to "soaring inflation, crushing gas prices, a border crisis and skyrocketing crime rates."

Green has an uphill climb to win in Northwest Indiana. Mrvan was elected to his first term in 2020 by a 16% margin over the Republican nominee, and Republican former President Donald Trump won't be on the ballot this year to help goose GOP turnout.

The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball, two organizations that attempt to predict the outcome of the nation's 435 U.S. House contests every two years, believe Green might have a chance to knock off Mrvan if it turns out to be a better than expected year for the GOP — making the 1st District a potential bellwether on election night, especially since the polls in Indiana close earlier than most states.

Cook and Sabato each recently reclassified the 1st District to "Leans Democratic," from "Likely Democratic,” based in part on Green’s ability to raise more than $300,000 ahead of the primary and to line up prominent supporters, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita; and a host of local elected officials.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.; House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer, R-Minn., also all sent Green congratulations after she defeated six Republican candidates, including former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo and perennial nominee Mark Leyva, in Tuesday's primary.

Mrvan isn't taking anything for granted, however. The former trustee of Lake County's North Township admitted Tuesday night "we have a challenge in November."

But he said the legislation he's delivered on behalf of Northwest Indiana, including the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with the support he's earned from Region union members, teachers and veterans make him optimistic he'll be reelected.

"We are delivering on promises. We are putting the American worker, men and women, back to work," Mrvan said. "We're rebuilding our roads, we're rebuilding our bridges, we're taking lead out of water so we drink safe water, we're putting investments in ports, and airports and broadband."

Mrvan said he's also working to maximize Northwest Indiana steel production in his role as chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, and he's helping craft the America Competes Act that will spur semiconductor manufacturing in the United States to eliminate shortages and prevent shutdowns at American auto manufacturers.

"There are 15 tech hubs that will be developed in the United States. I am going to show that Northwest Indiana has the skill set, the labor force, the talent and the investment to be a tech hub, so we can be producing good-paying jobs right here in Northwest Indiana," Mrvan said.

In addition, Mrvan said he's committed to making sure Region residents have access to health care and mental health services, in part by voting to cap the price of insulin at $35 a month.

He's also urging voters not to be distracted by outside groups trying to use social issues to divide Northwest Indiana residents.

"What we need is unity," Mrvan said. "I will do anything to protect the 1st District and my home from what could be, so that outside forces don't come into the 1st District and try to break unions and try to take away the priority of the working man, because it's out there."

