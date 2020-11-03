UPDATE: 80,000 rounds of ammo fly off NWI shelves in Valpo, Griffith, store reports

He said the election played no role in his attempt to buy ammo. Rather, target shooting ammo has been tough to find since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Don't know why," he said, guessing that the riots and civil unrest around the country may be partly to blame.

Hazen said he expects the ammo will become more readily available at some point.

"Eventually it will bounce back," he said.

Goranson said he has orders in for more ammo.

There has been an increase of first-time gun buyers, he said. And when ammo shipments arrive at the stores, word spreads quickly through Facebook and by email.

The Valparaiso Police Department has received no word of any potential civil unrest and does not expect problems as the results of Tuesday's election come in, Police Capt. Joe Hall said.

"We are confident the citizens of Valparaiso are going to remain peaceful and respectful of one another," he said.