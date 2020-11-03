UPDATE: Election Day in NWI running smoothly besides minor glitches, long lines at polling locations

A few hours into Election Day, Northwest Indiana election officials reported the process was running smoothly after a few glitches at some polling locations.
Voters reported a few complaints throughout the day, but nothing that caused major disruptions, Lake County Board of Elections Assistant Director LeAnn Angerman said.
"It appears to be running as a normal election," Angerman said. "There's nothing out of the ordinary."
Eyewitnesses told The Times they experienced long wait times as people showed up in droves to cast their votes.
Porter County resident David Briel said he arrived to his polling location, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, 10 minutes before polls opened in Indiana. A line of about 20 people had already formed outside at that time, he said.
Briel's wait took about 30 minutes, whereas it took less than 10 minutes to vote in past elections, he said, adding it could be a result of fewer voting stations.
"All the polling workers were great but in the future I will do a mail in vote in advance to save time," Briel said.
Lake County resident Kristine Kryzyston said when she arrived to St. John Bosco Catholic School in Hammond to vote, she was met with stalled lines because voting machines were not functioning properly.
Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, responded by saying she had not heard of any issues at that polling location at the time.
Kryzston later said she voted about 6:45 a.m., and that three of four voting machines were up and running by that point.
Precinct clerk Sadeth O'Drobinak said poll workers tested all the machines late Monday and Tuesday before voting started, and they were functioning properly at the time.
A mechanic was called out and had to reboot the machines, but was able to get them running about 45 minutes after the fact, O'Drobinak said.
"When everyone came in, we couldn’t get it to work. I walked down the line, apologized to everyone and said it was out of our control. It was hard on us, and it was hard on them," she said.
A few voters who were waiting in line had to leave while workers attempted to solve the issue, O'Drobinak said.
It's still not clear what caused the machines to malfunction.
About 7:55 a.m., Porter County's 29th precinct was down to just one functional voting machine, resident Matthew Clemens told The Times.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey reported the problem had been fixed by 8:20 a.m. One machine was disrupted when a ballot became stuck in it, she said.
"As soon as we were notified of the problem, we sent a technician out and they fixed it," Bailey said.
As is routine, there are some connectivity issues in doing the initial equipment update that are being resolved, Curt Ellis, assistant to the commissioners of Porter County, said.
There was one location in Kouts where the equipment had a coding issue, and Election Systems & Software is there correcting the issue manually, he said.
"Some accommodation could have been made to meet the (COVID-19) guidelines for this event to provide additional locations for residents to vote on Election Day in addition to the one location," Tomac said.
Northwest Indiana voters have between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballot and decide who will be elected president of the United States, the Region's next congressman, Indiana governor, and the winners of numerous other state and local contests.
Hoosiers can find their Election Day polling place by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by calling the elections office in Lake County at 219-755-3795, Porter County at 219-465-3485, or LaPorte County at 219-326-6808.
Voters must present a government-issued photo identification card to receive a ballot. Voters also should find their polling places clean and stocked with personal protective equipment to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
In Lake County, approximately two-thirds of the usual number of votes cast in a presidential election year were submitted prior to Election Day, with a record number of both mail-in and early votes this year.
It's a similar story in Porter County, where the prior early vote record more than doubled this year, and even more voters are expected on Election Day, said Sundae Schoon, director of the county's elections and voter registration office.
LaPorte County likewise doubled up its pre-Election Day ballots compared to 2016, according County Clerk Kathy Chroback.
"No one has seen anything like this," she said.
Under Indiana law, any person in line to cast a ballot when the polls close at 6 p.m. is entitled to vote, no matter how long it takes for all the voters to get through the polling place.
Voters who experience problems at their voting site can seek assistance from poll workers, local police, or by contacting their county's elections office at the telephone number above.
If you are experience voting problems today, The Times wants to hear from you. Please email us at newstips@nwi.com.
This story is developing. Check back for updates at nwi.com.
