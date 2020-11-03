UPDATE: Holcomb appears to win second term as Indiana governor

“I say, as someone who has worn your shoes, I say job well done — as in never been done better. We have proven that normal campaigns are just a little bit overrated,” Holcomb said.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she and Holcomb intend to lead Indiana to new heights over the next four years by, among other things, rediscovering the possibilities of industry and agriculture.

“We came together to build a better Indiana, an Indiana that is the envy of the Midwest and the nation,” Crouch said. “We did it with your help and with your support.”

Myers concedes

Myers, a former state health commissioner, conceded the race during a virtual election night event hosted by the Indiana Democratic Party.

Despite ticking key boxes on paper, as both a physician and the first black major party candidate for Indiana governor, amid a global health pandemic and during a time of racial unrest, Myers never seemed to catch on with Hoosier voters and failed to raise enough money to overcome Holcomb’s significant financial advantage.

Nevertheless, Myers said there’s never been a greater need for an “alternative to the status quo for all Hoosiers.”