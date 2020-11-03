UPDATE: Holcomb appears to win second term as Indiana governor

The man who has guided Indiana through the first eight months of the coronavirus pandemic will continue leading the state in the months and years ahead.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appears to have won a second term as Indiana’s chief executive, defeating Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, based on preliminary statewide results from Tuesday’s election.
Holcomb told face mask-wearing supporters spaced apart at an election night party in Indianapolis that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 will be his top priority, until there’s a vaccine or other treatment enabling life and business in the Hoosier State to fully return to normal.
But Holcomb noted, even amid a global pandemic, Indiana remains on the right track, with more jobs coming to the state, increased foreign direct investment, shrinking infant mortality rates, growing adoption rates, more help for Hoosiers working to overcome addiction and increased funding for education and infrastructure.
“Even, and especially, in a year like 2020 — ain’t it good to be a Hoosier?” Holcomb asked. “Hope and growth and opportunity are alive and well in our state.”
The governor spent much of his victory address thanking those who made it possible, including Cabinet officials, state employees and his campaign team, led by Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer, a position Holcomb held a decade ago under former Gov. Mitch Daniels.
“I say, as someone who has worn your shoes, I say job well done — as in never been done better. We have proven that normal campaigns are just a little bit overrated,” Holcomb said.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she and Holcomb intend to lead Indiana to new heights over the next four years by, among other things, rediscovering the possibilities of industry and agriculture.
“We came together to build a better Indiana, an Indiana that is the envy of the Midwest and the nation,” Crouch said. “We did it with your help and with your support.”
Myers concedes
Myers, a former state health commissioner, conceded the race during a virtual election night event hosted by the Indiana Democratic Party.
Despite ticking key boxes on paper, as both a physician and the first black major party candidate for Indiana governor, amid a global health pandemic and during a time of racial unrest, Myers never seemed to catch on with Hoosier voters and failed to raise enough money to overcome Holcomb’s significant financial advantage.
Nevertheless, Myers said there’s never been a greater need for an “alternative to the status quo for all Hoosiers.”
“I knew it was a longshot and the battle was entirely uphill. But that did not deter me,” Myers said. “I ran because I knew we could be better and that we could do more, more for those who have so little and more for those who need so much.”
His running mate, former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, said she’s grateful Myers gave her the opportunity to travel during the campaign and “meet some of the finest people I have ever met in my entire life.”
“I’m telling you, we’ve got a great Hoosier land. This is a place we need to be proud of and a place we need to work for every single day.”
“And I’m going to tell you something else, without sounding a little critical, you’re losing out. The best team was here. The best team by far was Dr. Woody Myers and Linda Lawson.”
Rainwater, the Libertarian nominee, appears to have garnered more votes than any prior third-party candidate in recent decades, due in part to disaffected Republicans siding with Rainwater in opposition to the governor’s mask directive aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
