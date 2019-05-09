HAMMOND — At-Large Councilman Bob Markovich says he is considering seeking a recount in his bid to secure a ninth consecutive term.
Markovich, a Democrat, appeared to fall short by four votes in Tuesday's election.
Markovich won 21.5% of the vote in the five-candidate Democratic primary for Hammond's three at-large seats, according to unofficial Lake County results. But that was only good enough for fourth place — challenger Katrina Alexander squeaked by him with 21.6%.
"I think a lot of people were surprised," Markovich said of the result.
Markovich went on to say his voting base may not have turned out in full force because there were so many uncontested races in the Democratic primary.
"Turnout was low because the mayor and the first, fourth and fifth (districts) had no opposition," Markovich said. "So nobody came out."
If the unofficial results hold, Markovich won’t be on the general election ballot for the first time since 1987. Asked if he would remain involved in city politics, the 60-year-old Markovich was uncertain.
"I really don’t know," he said. "Thirty two years — that’s half my life.”
Markovich said he planned to consult with a lawyer about the cost of a possible recount.
Alexander, a 35-year-old teacher at East Chicago Central High School, is a first-time candidate for City Council.
Illustrating the vast disparity in political experience between the candidates, she was still two years away from kindergarten when Markovich won his first city council race.
Alexander attributed the win in part to her central campaign theme, which she said was a push to “see what the younger people can do.” The message applies both to herself as a candidate and the youth-oriented issues intends to advance if she wins in the November general election, she said.
“Until November, I’m going to continue to knock on doors so (the voters) can get to know who I am as a person,” she said. “I’m excited to let the youth know their future is what they set it out to be.”