INDIANAPOLIS — Region residents were among those Wednesday who promptly gobbled up the more than 400 audience tickets available for the Northwest Indiana debate between the three candidates vying to represent the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate.
The nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission is sponsor for the event that's set for 6 p.m. Region time Oct. 8 in the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on the Purdue University Northwest campus in Westville.
"With growing interest in the 2018 midterm elections, the commission chose a college campus to reach many of our first-time voters," said Gerry Lanosga, commission president.
"Students and the community at large will be able to hear the candidates explain their public policy positions — and hear what is most pressing to Hoosier voters."
Ticket availability was announced on The Times website at nwi.com Wednesday morning. By mid-afternoon, the commission website showed the 415 total public tickets had been claimed.
All three Senate candidates — Republican Mike Braun, Libertarian Lucy Brenton, and Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly — are participating in the one-hour debate, that also will air live on Indiana public radio and television stations and across the country on C-SPAN.
Hoosiers can submit debate questions for the candidates online at indianadebatecommission.com.
Select voters may be invited to ask their questions at the debate, while other questions submitted by Hoosiers will be posed to the candidates by the moderator.
The Westville debate moderator is Anne Ryder, a veteran broadcaster now teaching at the Indiana University Media School.
The commission's other U.S. Senate debate is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Indianapolis.